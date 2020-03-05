EMORY, Va. – Cody Bowman played football for the Emory & Henry Wasps from 2014 to 2015. Upon his graduation, Bowman made a wish.
“I told people that I wanted to come back to Emory someday,” Bowman said. “Now I have that opportunity, and I couldn’t be happier.”
Six-year E&H head coach Curt Newsome tabbed the 26-year-old Bowman as offensive line coach after longtime assistant Josh Wellenhoffer resigned shortly after the season.
“The average age of our offensive coaching staff is 24, and we all get along really well,” Bowman said. “We have the freedom to speak our mind, to be free with each other and to have fun. That all starts with Coach Newsome.”
From legendary assistant coach Fred Selfe to a number of All-American players, the offensive line has long been a glamour spot at E&H.
Newsome formerly directed the offensive line at Virginia Tech and James Madison University.
“Emory has a history of great offensive linemen and offensive line coaches including Coach Newsome, and I don’t take that lightly,” said Bowman, who played left tackle for the Wasps.
Bowman attended West Forsyth High School in Clemmons, North Carolina. Clemmons is a suburb of Winston-Salem.
He spent one year at E&H as a graduate assistant and coached at the high school level for two years in North Carolina before landing a position in the NAIA ranks guiding the offensive line at Cincinnati Christian University.
Life took a sudden turn for Bowman last October when officials decided to close the private school located near downtown after the fall semester.
That’s when Bowman began to retrace his roots.
“I took the time to come back to Emory and just do what I could to help with the football team,” Bowman said.
According to Newsome, Bowman has made a smooth transition as a full-time assistant.
“Cody knows what we’re all about,” Newsome said. “He played in this same offense, so he’s knowledgeable with our system and terminology. And he’s already been doing a good job on the recruiting trail.”
Bowman oversees recruiting in Southwest Virginia and central North Carolina.
E&H co-offensive coordinators Kevin Saxton and Kamden BeCraft and tight ends coach Nick Copas are all under age 24.
“We’ve got one of the youngest coaching staffs in the country,” Newsome said. “But all these guys are hard workers who have a passion for the game.”
The next task for the E&H staff is the March 24 opening of spring practice. For the Wasps, the 16-day, no-contact grind will focus on throwing, catching and pass coverage,
Newsome said the Wasps will also use the time to work out the installation of a two running back set that will feature converted linebacker Grayson Overstreet. The E&H coaches have also been visiting with and talking to offensive staffs at other colleges.
“We want to keep doing what we’ve been doing on offense, but we also need to do what our personnel dictates with a split-back look and shifting one back out and getting into a normal spread formation,” Newsome said.
Like E&H fans, Bowman is anxious to see how the 6-foot-2, 220-pound Overstreet can follow up on his Old Dominion Athletic Conference record 322-yard rushing effort against Ferrum in the 2019 season finale.
“I couldn’t ask for a better running back to work with than Grayson,” Bowman said.
Newsome also gave updates on two decorated E&H lineman who played their final seasons in 2019. Offensive tackle Tyler Weterrings (6-8, 310) has signed with an agent and is hoping to earn a spot with a professional team as a long snapper
Defensive end Da’von Keith also has pro aspirations. Following the season, Keith was selected to compete in two collegiate all-star games on the same day in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
The Wasps hope to hire a defensive line coach next week to replace Pete Hansen, who was recently hired to lead the new men’s and women’s wrestling programs at E&H.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.