Hampden-Sydney at Emory & Henry
Game time: 1 p.m.
Where: Fred Selfe Stadium, Emory, Va.
Radio: WEHC, 90.7 FM
Coming in: H-SC (1-3, 0-2) lost 43-24 last week to Washington & Lee; Emory & Henry (1-2, 0-1) won 49-21 last week at Bluefield College.
What to watch for: E&H collected nine sacks, forced four turnovers and generated 280 yards passing in the Bluefield victory. “I liked our overall effort,” E&H head coach Curt Newsome said. “We were really good in the passing game and we were a little better on the offensive line considering that Bluefield crowded the box against our running game.” … Sophomore linebacker Ivan Phillips was out Saturday due to a bruise in the chest area while 5-5 tackling machine Deonte Geddis was recovering from a concussion. Freshman Grayson Overstreet was not used on offense last week because of the absence of Phillips… Hampden-Sydney, which allowed 521 total yards against W&L last week, was picked to finish third in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference. The Tigers have won 16 of the last 17 games against E&H. … H-SC senior quarterback Clay Vick leads the ODAC in passing yards (1,154) and yards per game (288.5), but he has been intercepted 12 times. Senior Major Morgan is first in ODAC receptions (35) and receiving yards (474) and sophomore Kaleb Smith is third in all-purpose yards per game with 150. … “[H-SC] is a lot better than the record indicates,” Newsome said. “Nobody has really been able to run the ball against them. They returned nine starters on an offense that scored a lot of points against us last season. We need to run the ball more and prevent the home run on defense.” … A new class, including former E&H receiver Aaron Fuller, will be inducted into the E&H Sports Hall of Fame today.
UVa-Wise at Lenoir-Rhyne
Game time: 2 p.m.
Where: Moretz Stadium (Hickory, N.C.)
Radio: WLSD, 92.5 FM
Coming in: UVa-Wise (1-3, 0-2) lost to Carson-Newman, 42-7, last week; Lenoir-Rhyne (4-0, 2-0) beat Mars Hill, 56-28, last week.
What to watch for: The University of Virginia’s College at Wise faces its toughest test of the 2019 season today: playing the ninth-ranked NCAA Division II team on the road. … Lenoir-Rhyne is averaging 46.5 points and 475.8 yards of total offense per game under the direction of head coach Drew Cronic, a former offensive coordinator at Furman University and head coach at NAIA Reinhardt. The Bears’ offensive line has yet to allow a sack. … The defense is pretty good too with linebacker Sherrod Williams leading the way. … Lenoir-Rhyne had the most recent South Atlantic Conference defensive player of the week (Eric Jackson) and offensive player of the week (Jace Jordan). Jackson had three interceptions and Jordan rushed for 159 yards in last Saturday’s manhandling of Mars Hill. … The problems are numerous for UVa-Wise, which ranks last in the SAC in total offense, pass efficiency and time of possession. The Highland Cavaliers used three quarterbacks in last week’s loss to Carson-Newman and none of them were effective. … Freshman punter Drew Vermillion (Gate City) has been a bright spot for UVa-Wise with a 40.5-yard average.
Wofford at East Tennessee State
Game time: 3:35 p.m.
Where: William B. Greene Jr. Stadium, Johnson City, Tenn.
Radio: WXSM-AM 640 / 104.9 FM NASH ICON
Broadcast: ESPN3
Coming in: Wofford (2-2, 1-1) def. VMI 51-36 last Saturday; ETSU (2-3, 0-2), lost to Furman 17-10 last Saturday.
What to watch for: ETSU shared the Southern Conference championship with the Terriers last season…Wofford entered this season as the preseason favorite to win the title, just ahead of Furman and then the Buccaneers…ETSU won six games by three points or less this season, but have lost two SoCon games by seven points apiece…Wofford, which is receiving votes in the FCS polls despite a .500 record, has scored a combined 100 points during its current two-game win streak…Both teams have second year coaches, Randy Sanders at ETSU and Josh Conklin for the Terriers…Joe Newman leads the Terriers’ triple-option attack, rushing for 405 yards and two touchdowns and passing for 329 yards and three more scores…Wofford is averaging a SoCon-leading 344.3 yards on the ground, while allowing just 101.8…Jireh Wilson and Michael Mason have three sacks each for Wofford, which is ranked just behind ETSU for the top defense in the SoCon…ETSU has been balanced on offense (954 passing, 903 rushing)…SoCon preseason defensive player of the year Nasir Player has 5.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks and four quarterback hurries for the Bucs…The ETSU backfield duo of Quay Holmes (411) and Jacob Saylors (403) have combined for 814 all-purpose yards…The Buccaneers, who are 13-14 against the Terriers, have lost eight straight to Wofford since 1998…ETSU, which will play four of its final six games on the road, won’t play again until Thursday, Oct. 17, at Chattanooga.
