EMORY, Va. – The Emory & Henry Wasps entered Saturday with a five-game win streak and hopes for their first Old Dominion Athletic Conference football title since 2000.
For the second straight year, the Wasps failed the Bridgewater College test.
Before a crowd of 4,894 at Fred Selfe Stadium, E&H dropped a 35-3 decision to the balanced Eagles.
The Wasps were thumped 53-13 at Bridgewater last season. E&H head coach Curt Newsome described that loss as perhaps the worst overall performance during his six-year tenure in Emory.
The rematch was just as lopsided.
E&H, which fell behind 21-3 at halftime, finished with just 190 total yards against a quick and physical BC defense. The Wasps were held to 58 yards on the ground against a triple stack formation that is designed to stop the run-pass option attack favored by the Wasps.
“When we can’t run the football in our offense, we struggle,” Newsome said. “We played well enough on defense. We just didn’t move the ball against their defense. That was the difference.”
No. 25 Bridgewater (8-0, 6-0) will host Randolph-Macon (7-1, 6-0) next week in a showdown for first place in the ODAC. The Wasps (5-3, 4-2) must delay their ODAC title hopes for another year.
The tandem of quarterback Hunter Taylor and receiver Derrick Yates keyed the Wasps the past five weeks. But there was no magic Saturday.
Facing double coverage, Yates was held to four catches for 53 yards. Taylor completed 8 of 19 throws for 90 yards before being forced out of the game with nine minutes left in the third quarter.
According to Newsome, Taylor’s left shoulder was temporarily popped out of socket.
“Things just kind of snowballed from there, but we weren’t moving the ball with Hunter in the game,” Newsome said. “I don’t know how long it will take to fix the shoulder.”
On the first play following Taylor’s injury, BC senior linebacker Re’Shaun Myers forced freshman quarterback Ander Sloan to fumble. Moments later, the Eagles grabbed a 28-3 advantage on a 23-yard TD pass from senior quarterback Jay Scroggins to Devonte Smith.
“The loss of Taylor was big,” BC head coach Mike Clark said. “That kid was kind of stirring the drink for Emory this season.”
E&H called on redshirt freshman linebacker and former high school running back Grayson Overstreet to run the offense for several series. With Myers (5-11, 237) roaming the field for stops and pops, the Wasps continued to sputter.
“[Myers] was the best defensive player in the league last year, and he made a lot of plays again today,” Newsome said.
Junior receiver Gunner Griffith was the lone spark in the E&H offense with 75 yards on four catches, including a 46-yard grab that set up a 28-yard field goal by Matt Seals in the second quarter.
“[Bridgewater] was well-coached and had a good scheme on defense,” Griffith said. “They were dropping a lot of people in coverage. It didn’t seem like they were rushing too many, but we still couldn’t run the ball. When you can’t throw or run it, it’s going to be a tough day.”
There was another problem for E&H. Bridgewater scored on a blocked punt in the first quarter while two other punt snaps went awry.
Josh Fleenor (11 tackles) and linebacker Ivan Philips (10 tackles) led the E&H defense, while 6-3 senior end Da’Von Keith recorded two sacks and three tackles for loss.
“We tried to make some stops, but it’s hard to win when you don’t score points,” Keith said. “We had a good game plan. The [Bridgewater] defense just really showed out.”
The Wasps must regroup for a trip to ODAC rival Guilford (2-6, 1-5) next week.
“Give [Bridgewater] a lot of credit, but I sure didn’t see this coming,” Newsome said. “We have two more games and we’ve got great senior leadership. It would be nice for this team to finish 7-3.”
