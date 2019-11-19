The fifth game of Zac Ervin’s college hoops career will take place in a basketball mecca.
The former Gate City High School star will be on the court tonight for the Elon University Phoenix as they play the North Carolina Tar Heels at 8:30 p.m. in the famed Dean Smith Center.
Ervin’s first time visiting the Dean Dome will occur with the sharpshooter wearing a No. 14 jersey with Elon switched across the chest and competing against the fifth-ranked team in the nation.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” Ervin said on Monday. “It should be a great atmosphere and it’s obviously a great opportunity to be able to play against a program that has such a rich basketball history.”
Did Ervin root for UNC as a youngster?
“I wouldn’t really have considered myself a huge fan,” Ervin said. “But I definitely always watched and kept up with North Carolina basketball growing up.”
Plenty of folks back in Southwest Virginia will be keeping tabs on his performance.
“It will great to see Zac on the big stage in the Dean Dome on Wednesday,” said Scott Vermillion, Ervin’s coach at Gate City. “He has worked very hard for many years to get to this point. I am confident he will do great against the Tar Heels. Zac always plays well on the biggest stage and is ready for this type of environment.”
Ervin had a point, rebound and a steal on Nov. 11 in Elon’s 64-41 loss at Georgia Tech. Four days later he scored three points and hauled down a rebound in a 70-50 loss on the road to the Juwan Howard-coached Michigan Wolverines.
“Georgia Tech and Michigan were both awesome experiences,” Ervin said. “The atmospheres were big-time and gave us a chance to play great competition. I wish the results were different, but we got better playing them.”
Ervin feels he is getting better each day in the infancy of his collegiate career.
The 6-foot-5 newcomer is averaging 6.8 points and getting 15.3 minutes of playing time per game in a reserve role. He’s shooting 47.4 percent from the field and 42.9 percent from 3-point range for Elon, which has a 2-2 record.
“Things have been great so far,” Ervin said. “I love Elon and the people here. As a freshman, there are gonna be ups and downs and I’ve had both so far, but overall I enjoy it. … The college game is a completely different level in terms of pace, size and things like that. The toughest adjustment has been defensively, but the more I continue to grow in that aspect the easier everything else will come.”
Don’t expect Ervin to be awestruck tonight in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, however.
A calm demeanor was something he always possessed while at Gate City as he scored 2,351 career points as a four-year starter.
The size of the crowd or the historical significance of a venue has never bothered Zac Ervin.
“Yeah I mean, I’ve never really been affected by stuff like that – in high school, at least,” Ervin said. “I think just going through high school at Gate City and always having packed-out games made me accustomed to noise and big atmospheres.”
