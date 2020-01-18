EMORY, Va. – The two leading scorers on the Emory & Henry women’s basketball team have been slowed by injuries in recent weeks, so coach Jaclyn Dickens has been looking for a spark.
That’s where senior Kara Stafford comes in.
On Wednesday night, the former Sullivan East standout scored a career-high 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in a wild overtime loss at Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Hollins.
Stafford was almost as effective Saturday afternoon against Eastern Mennonite University.
Working on the perimeter and in the paint, the 5-foot-9 wing supplied 19 points, seven rebounds and four assists as the Wasps earned a 71-54 victory.
“I was put in the spot to step up as a senior, a leader and a captain,” Stafford said.
So what sort of step did Stafford take Saturday?
In addition to scoring the first five points of the game, Stafford was responsible for 13 of the first 19 points for E&H as the Wasps grabbed a 26-9 lead after the first quarter.
“Kara is an all-around player and an unselfish leader that gives us a calming presence on the floor,” Dickens said.
Senior Peyton Williams (16.2 points per game, 9.8 rebounds per game) missed the past two games for E&H after suffering an ankle injury in the Jan. 8 game at Roanoke.
Fellow senior Sydney McKinney (15.9 ppg., 8.7 rpg.) was held out of the Hollins game due to nagging pain in her knee and hamstring.
Both players saw limited action Saturday, with Williams collecting 12 points and eight rebounds and McKinney adding eight rebounds and three assists.
“It’s definitely good to have two of my favorite people back on the floor,” said Stafford, a three-year starter who scored over 1,400 points in high school. “I admire them for coming back after what they’ve been through.”
The Hollins loss dropped the Wasps (13-3, 7-2) into a tie atop the ODAC standings with Roanoke (12-4, 7-2), Washington & Lee (10-6, 7-2) and Bridgewater (8-8, 7-2).
“It’s been a big adjustment with Sydney and Peyton, but we’ve had different players contribute and that will help us in the long run,” Dickens said.
Ten players scored for E&H Saturday, with 6-2 sophomore post Alexis Hoppers collecting 12 points. The Wasps shot 44 percent from the field, accumulated 21 assists and outrebounded the youthful Royals (2-12, 1-7) by a 52-36 margin.
“We were motivated to show people what kind of team we can be,” Stafford said.
MEN
Lynchburg 88, E&H 64
Emory & Henry guard Colin Molden knows something about injuries.
The 6-foot senior from Apex, North Carolina, has battled pain since his junior year of high school when he suffered a torn meniscus in his left knee while competing in an AAU tourney.
Molden endured a broken elbow one year later, and then sustained a torn ACL in the right knee last season.
After being slowed by partial tears in both knees earlier this season, Molden decided to go undergo an arthroscopic process to fix the damage. After missing seven games, Molden returned to the lineup Saturday and delivered 16 points, seven rebounds and four assists.
“I don’t think I will ever get back to the level I was at in my sophomore season, but it’s good to be back on the floor,” Molden said.
The Wasps (3-13, 0-7) had no answers for the size and depth of Lynchburg. The Hornets (11-5, 6-1) outscored E&H 54-18 in the paint, placed four in double figures and enjoyed a 55-34 advantage in rebounding.
Sophomore guard Anthony Williams led E&H with 19 points and nine rebounds.
“I’m not a huge fan of moral victories, but I thought there were some positive pockets,” E&H coach Ben Thompson said. “We created a lot of open shots. We just weren’t able to knock them down.”
E&H sophomore Jake Martin, who leads the ODAC in 3-point shooting percentage with a success rate of 57.6, finished with seven points.
Lynchburg guard Tharon Suggs, who played at E&H the past two years, entered the game ranked fourth in ODAC scoring at 15.7 ppg. Suggs collected five points, six assists and two steals in his return to Emory.
“I’ve been happy with the season, especially since we’re winning,” Suggs said. “I live just 20 minutes from Molden and still keep in the contact with guys on the Emory team. It was good to be back.”
Senior guard Robert Holliday Jr. is likely out for the season for E&H due to injuries in both feet.
Molden could see a bright spot despite the lingering knee pain and another E&H loss Saturday.
“We’ve got a lot of young guys and I’m looking forward to seeing what they can do in the future,” Molden said. “I want to do what I can to help the team get back to the level we were at the past two years.”
