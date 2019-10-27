MEN
Classification: NJCAA Division II
Division: Region 10
Coach: Scotty Boyd (first season)
Outlook: Southwest Virginia Community College has fielded men’s basketball teams on several different occasions throughout the years and Scotty Boyd will lead the latest incarnation of the program.
A coach for years on the AAU circuit and a longtime assistant at Honaker High School, Boyd knows the local hoops scene well and has put together a roster full of former high school standouts from Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee.
Noah Atwood (George Wythe) and Brett Boyd (Honaker) provide a sharpshooting backcourt for the Flying Eagles. Atwood scored more than 1,000 points during his high school career, while Boyd (the coach’s son) drilled 324 career 3-pointers at Honaker.
Jordin Webb (Dobyns-Bennett), Chris Shepherd (William Fleming of Roanoke) and 6-foot-8 post player Andy Arnold (Gate City) are also penciled in as starters.
Jacob Deal (Volunteer), Taylor Justus (Hurley) and Isaac Barnett (Richlands) will also be counted on for valuable contributions for a team which opens the regular season on Nov. 7.
Injuries, illness and some ineligibility have led to a smaller roster than expected for the Flying Eagles. Nick Livingston (Eastside) should return at some point this season, while Alec Anderson (Honaker), Jerriah Love (Science Hill) and Bowden Lyon (Science Hill) will have to wait to make their SWCC debuts during the 2020-21 season.
Coach’s Quote: “We will go into the season with eight players in uniform. We’re not going to make excuses about the injuries and illnesses or hang our heads about our depth issues. We hope all those guys make it back and contribute to our program, but we have to move forward with the guys we have playing and get them ready to play in a really competitive Region 10. Catawba Valley and Guilford Tech are both ranked in the NJCAA top 20 and Wake Tech and Pitt Community are always tough. It will be challenging but we are going to go compete. … I think we will be a fun team to watch. We have a lot of scorers and like to play fast and we have a group that’s very unselfish which makes them a great group to coach.”
WOMEN
Classification: NJCAA Division II
Division: Region 10
Coach: Thad Lambert (first season)
Outlook: Thad Lambert – who spent a decade as the head boys basketball coach at Lebanon High School before guiding Tennessee High’s girls basketball squad during the 2017-18 season – will lead the fledgling Flying Eagles this winter.
Two of the girls he coached at THS – sophomore transfer Hailie Hatcher and freshman LynLeigh Rhodes – will start for SWCC. Hatcher averaged 11.1 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game for Johnson University of the National Christian College Athletic Association last season and her collegiate experience will be a plus as one of the leaders of her new team.
Jamyya Knox (Logan, West Virginia), Malou Savanna Lachenmeier (Aarhus, Denmark) and 5-foot-10 post player Ta-Tionna White (Dobyns-Bennett) will join Hatcher and Rhodes in the starting lineup.
Hayleigh Whited (Richlands), Olivia Miller (Daniel Boone) and Cassie Keene (Grundy) are also expected to make major contributions.
Whited is a transfer from Bluefield State College, while Keene was one of the Black Diamond District’s best outside shooters during her high school days.
“We play in one of the best JUCO conferences in the country,” Lambert said. “Every game will be really strong competition; there will be no easy games. We are bonding as a team trying to find our identity. The girls are really buying into our system and we’re just working as hard as we can to get better and better each day.”
SWCC posted wins over Bluefield College and the University of Pikeville’s junior varsity squad in preseason scrimmages. The Flying Eagles officially open the season on Nov. 8 at Lenoir Community College.
Coach’s Quote: “It takes a special group of young ladies to come in and learn to play together the way they have in such a short amount of time. If they continue to practice each day with the same intensity and desire to win we’ve started out with, we will surprise a lot of teams.”
