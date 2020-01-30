EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry sophomore Micah Banks had a special fan growing up as a basketball player in the Greenville, South Carolina area.
“My grandfather (L.C. Hayes) came to every game he could from fourth grade on up through AAU and high school,” Banks said. “That meant a lot to me.”
On Tuesday morning, Banks learned that Hayes died at his home in Toccoa, Georgia, from complications of pneumonia. Hayes also battled ALS the past two years.
“It was hard to hear the news,” Banks said. “I was very close to my grandfather, so it hurts.”
On Wednesday night, the 6-foot-1 Banks scored a career-high 22 points in a 100-87 loss to the Washington & Lee Generals in an Old Dominion Athletic Conference game.
With a quick first step, creative drives and shooting range, Banks connected on 9 of 11 field goal attempts while adding four rebounds and three assists.
So how did Banks summon the courage to play after the loss of his loyal fan?
“I just prayed about it and asked God to cover me and keep me focused,” Banks said. “I definitely played as hard as I could.”
The Wasps (4-15, 1-9) placed four players in double figures, as senior guard Colin Molden set the pace with 25 points.
Washington & Lee (15-4, 7-3) countered with an efficient and cutting offense that generated 17 assists and 18 three-pointers.
“I thought we were going to win, but we battled and I’m proud of our hustle and effort,” Banks said.
Banks came to E&H from NCAA Division III Columbia International University in Columbia, South Carolina, where he played point guard and scored 27 points in one game.
First-year E&H head coach Ben Thompson recruited Banks in college and high school, where he was two-time all-state pick.
“It’s been an adjustment playing a new position, but I’m starting to get more comfortable,” Banks said.
According to Molden, Banks has earned his chance for a breakthrough game.
“It was good to see Micah driving to the rack and making threes like he did early in the season,” Molden said. “I lost my grandmother in my freshman year, so I know how Micah felt tonight and were all there for support. I guess he had his grandfather with him.”
Banks plans to attend his grandfather’s funeral in Georgia on Friday morning, then return for the Saturday’s game at No. 3 Randolph-Macon.
“Everything I do now is for my grandfather,” Banks said.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
