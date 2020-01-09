MacAgain

Mac McClung

WASHINGTON — Gate City High School graduate Mac McClung scored 21 of his 24 points in the first half and Georgetown easily beat St. John’s 87-66 on Wednesday night.

McClung scored seven of Georgetown’s opening 14 points as the Hoyas had a double-digit lead by the 14:05 mark of the first half. A 16-0 run pushed Georgetown’s lead to 45-16 and the advantage was 53-26 at halftime.

Jamorko Pickett had 18 points, 11 rebounds and four blocks for Georgetown (11-5, 1-2 Big East Conference). Terrell Allen added 16 points and five steals, and Jagan Mosely had 12 points, seven assists and six rebounds.

LJ Figueroa had 23 points for the Red Storm (11-5, 0-3). Rasheem Dunn added 18 points and nine rebounds.

McClung was 7 for 17 from the field – including 2-of-6 from 3-point range – and 8 for 13 from the free throw line. He also contributed six rebounds, three steals, two assists and a blocked shot for the Hoyas, who play No. 16 Villanova on the road on Saturday.

