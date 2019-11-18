McClungMug

Georgetown University's Mac McClung from Gate City, Virginia. 

 Rafael Suanes/Georgetown U.

WASHINGTON — Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung had 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals as Georgetown topped Georgia State 91-83 on Sunday night.

McClung made all 11 of his foul shots, while going 6-for-12 from the field. The sophomore guard had struggled in his two previous games.

Omer Yurtseven finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Josh LeBlanc added 12 points James Akinjo scored 11 points for Georgetown (3-1).

Corey Allen had 21 points for the Panthers (1-3). Josh Linder added 17 points and Justin Roberts and Damon Wilson scored 15 points apiece.

Georgetown faces Texas on Thursday. Georgia State plays Prairie View on Friday.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments