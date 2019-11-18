WASHINGTON — Former Gate City High School star Mac McClung had 25 points, three rebounds, two assists and two steals as Georgetown topped Georgia State 91-83 on Sunday night.
McClung made all 11 of his foul shots, while going 6-for-12 from the field. The sophomore guard had struggled in his two previous games.
Omer Yurtseven finished with 15 points and 13 rebounds. Josh LeBlanc added 12 points James Akinjo scored 11 points for Georgetown (3-1).
Corey Allen had 21 points for the Panthers (1-3). Josh Linder added 17 points and Justin Roberts and Damon Wilson scored 15 points apiece.
Georgetown faces Texas on Thursday. Georgia State plays Prairie View on Friday.
