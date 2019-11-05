MEN
Division: NCAA Division II
Coach: George Pitts (14th season)
Last season: 15-14, 8-10, lost to Barton in first round of Conference Carolinas tournament
Key returners: Jordan Floyd, G, sr.; James Brown, G, sr.; Mike Salomon, F, sr.; Justin Frazier, G, sr.
Key losses: Tyre Moore Jr., (8.9 points, 4.1 rebounds per game); Jordan Young (7.7 ppg, 7.4 rpg); Isaiah Curry (4.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg).
Promising newcomers: Blake Atwood, G, fr.; Josh Releford, G, jr.; Damion Ottman, F, Jr.
Outlook: The King University men’s basketball team was the preseason pick to finish fourth in the 11-team Conference Carolinas. That hasn’t been normal for the Tornado.
“That is probably the lowest we have been picked ever,” George Pitts, entering his 14th season as head coach of the Tornado. “We will see. We may end up one, we may end up 10, who knows. We will see.”
An array of issues last season led to a 15-14 mark for King, which was just the second time since 2011 that the Tornado won less than 19 games. Expectations are high this season.
“I am hoping we are going to be able to defend and rebound and be able to push the ball,” said Pitts, who has won numerous state championships at the high school level, including three at Science Hill in Johnson City. “I think we have got a team that is going to get better and better. I think we are going to have to be lucky in not having any injuries.
“An injury or two could really take its toll on us, but I enjoy this team. They have got more of a closeness about them than the past couple of teams and I think that will carry some dividends for us down the road.”
There is some experience returning, led by six seniors, four of whom have seen playing of playing time in recent years. That includes 6-2 senior Jordan Floyd (21.7 ppg in 2017-18), who was the Conference Carolinas Player of the Year two years ago, but missed nearly all of last year with an injury. Add Floyd to 6-5 Mike Salomon (12.7 ppg, 5 rpg), 6-2 James Brown (14.3 ppg, 4.0 reb) and 5-11 Justin Frazier (10.4 ppg, 4.5 apg) and Pitts likes that combination.
“Those four are the team guys that we are trying to build our team around,” said Pitts, whose Tornado will open the season on Friday against UVa-Wise in Banner Elk, N.C. “They know what’s up, they know what we need to do and we are all trying to get three or four of our new guys in the mix...We have got several new kids that we are trying to get in the mix and see who is going to be the top eight or 10 kids.”
He certainly has options with a large roster in terms of numbers, including 6-6 JUCO transfer Brandon Lamberth, David Crockett guard product and Florida Southern transfer Josh “Rico” Releford, Johnson County’s 6-1 Brandon Atwood, 6-10 sophomore Chad Dreswick and 6-8 Damion Ottman, who has formerly played at Troy and North Alabama.
“He is really a spark to our team. He is a leader, he is a talker, he plays hard,” said Pitts, of Ottman. “He has been out of school for two years. I think he has got a chance to be pretty good for us.”
Twenty-one players are on King’s preseason roster, including local products Adam Davison (Sullivan East), Michael Mays (Tennessee High) and Drew Baker (Graham). Two other seniors could see the floor, including Adonis Wheeler, also from Tennessee High, and Tristan Upchurch.
Much like his teams at Science Hill and Brentwood Academy, Pitts likes his team to get out in transition for easy buckets, but his Tornado have also annually been among the top 5 teams in Division II in terms of shooting from 3-point range.
“That is where we are right now. It is going to be a process, it is going to take a while,” Pitts said. “Really, we only have three weeks and two days to get ready for the first game so there is a lot of stuff you try to get in and you can’t even get to a lot because of the short time period.
“We have got a long way to go. We have got six seniors and four of them have started a lot of games for us. That is kind of our nucleus that we are trying to build around those four. We have got several new kids that we are trying to get in the mix and see who is going to be the top eight or 10 kids.”
Coach’s Quote: “I think we have got to stay healthy. I think we have got to win the rebound battle. We have got to do a good job there. One of my goals is to lead the conference in rebound margin. I want us to shoot above 75 percent from the line and I want us to be close to 40 percent from 3. I think if we can do those things then we have a chance to have a pretty good basketball team.”
---
WOMEN
Division: NCAA Division II
Coach: Josh Thompson (9th season)
Last season: 14-14, 10-10, lost to Belmont Abbey in first round of Conference Carolinas tournament
Key returners: Kori West, C, sr.; Ali Gordon, G, jr.; Trinity Lee, G, soph.
Key losses: Kristen Cupples (13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds per game), Madison Davis (5.5 ppg, 5.8 rpg); Che’ Davis (4.2 ppg, 5 rpg).
Promising newcomers: Lexi Campos, G, soph.; Julie Ford, C, soph.; Amaya Lee, G, fr.
Outlook: King’s outlook took a dramatic turn last season when Kori West – who played volleyball at East Carolina before transferring to King in 2016 - was lost in the 11th game with a knee injury. The 6-foot-4 West averaged 15.3 points and 11.6 rebounds prior to being sidelined, and much is expected from when she returns for her senior season.
“When she is healthy she is a dominant player,” King head coach Josh Thompson said. “She is a player of the year candidate when she is healthy. She is on her way back, not fully back yet, but she is going to play at some point this season.”
There are other returnees for the Tornado, led by All-Carolinas Conference third team honoree Ali Gordon (13.3 ppg, 3.1 assists) and Trinity Lee (9.4 ppg), the league’s freshman of the year, a duo that combined for 74 3s last season. Kiki Samsel (4.5) and Ryleigh Fritz (4.3 ppg) tallied 45. Arielle Holloway (4.1 ppg, 16 3s), Miyah Cook (2.9 reb) and Jada Owens – who played two years ago, but not last year – are also back for King.
“We like to play fast, up-tempo. We shoot a lot of 3s, but we play a balanced game. We have good post players that can score down that there so we look for that too,” said Thompson, whose Tornado lost Kristen Cupples, who contributed 13.6 points per game last season, connecting 81 times from 3-point range. “We do a lot of dribble drive, a lot of 3s.
“It is good to shoot a lot of 3s, but you can’t just totally fall in love with that. You have got to get some easy buckets, get those layups and get to the free throw line. We try to balance it out.”
While Thompson expects the Tornado to be able to put the ball in the basket, there are areas of concern. King lost three of its top four rebounders, but at least West will be back.
“Hopefully our strength, we have got a lot of shooters. Again, hopefully they make them. We have got kids that can put the ball in the basket. Hopefully we have a good shooting year and they step up and take the shots and make a lot of them,” said Thompson, whose Tornado plays 10 of their first 13 games at home, beginning on Nov. 8 with Mars Hill. “Defense is going to be what we have to work on the most. Defense and rebounding
“Those were two things last year that this group has got to really get better at and figure out.”
Thompson has plenty of talented newcomers at King, including Lexi Campos, who was previously at Eastern Kentucky, and 6-2 Julie Ford, who had been at Albany. The Virginia High duo of Amaya Lee and Jada Campbell, and Science Hill’s Symantha Fugate could also get some playing time. Six-footer Megan Miller and Benise Duhart give the Tornado even more depth if Thompson goes deep into his bench.
“We have in the past, but again we will have to see like what happens with people health-wise and who steps up and that sort of thing,” Thompson said. “In the past we have played a lot, sometimes 10 in a rotation, but last year at times our rotation was seven. It just depends, it just varies from year to year.”
Thompson, who spent eight seasons at Nyack College in New York, is entering his ninth season at King, having the led to Tornado to plenty of success, including the 2016 Conference Carolinas tournament title and the school’s first berth in the NCAA Division II tournament.
“I have been very pleased. We have been able to kind of build and turn things around quickly,” Thompson said. “We have won a good amount of games, we have got to championship games.
“Again, every year is different. It has been a good journey and the great thing is I feel like every year we feel like we have a shot to be a top team and get to that championship game every year.
“That is exciting.”
Coach’s Quote: “I feel really good about this team. There is definitely a good amount of talent, enough talent for us to go out and win. We feel like we can compete for a championship every year. Up until last year we had been in three straight championship games so we feel good about that.
“We always feel like we have got a shot to be a top team and get back to that championship game every year. I like the team that we have. I like the players we have got coming back. I feel good going into the year.”
