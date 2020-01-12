BRISTOL, Tenn. - Jordan Floyd is just different. He’s out to prove it on the basketball court.
The player of the year in Conference Carolinas as a junior, Floyd’s sequel was postponed last year after suffering a fractured left ankle in his first game of what was supposed to be his final season.
The 6-foot-2 senior from Stone Mountain, Georgia had to sit and watch. He was cleared with six games left to play, but took a medical redshirt, while still doing his part to help his team.
“The hardest part was just seeing my coaches and teammates going through what they were going through and me knowing that being player of the year and a leader on the team that I really couldn’t help and give any type of effort on the court,” Floyd said. “Everything that I did was from the sidelines, like trying to coach players up and telling them what I see and still be a leader in some shape of form. It was very, very difficult for me not to play.”
He’s back, with a vengeance. Floyd has led King to a 10-5 record and third place in Conference Carolinas, leading all of NCAA Division II in scoring at 29.6 points a game. He is tallying 31.3 in league games.
“Coming from last year and me being hurt and I won player of the year my junior year, I just came back with a chip on my shoulder,” said Floyd, who tallied 21.7 points a game during his junior season.
“I know what I did this summer. I worked out extra hard twice a day and I just envisioned myself being the player I want to be.
“I have goals and aspirations to play professionally and every time I step out on the court I have to show the other team and the other players that this is why I don’t belong, this is why I am different than everybody else.”
Floyd expected to be playing Division I basketball following his prep career at Westover High School in Albany. A broken wrist suffered as a senior slowed down his recruitment and he chose to attend hometown Albany State, at least for one year.
He entered the transfer portal, and left the big city lights and party scene of Atlanta for Bristol, where he has been able to focus on academics - he will graduate in May with a degree in Exercise Science - and basketball.
“King was one of the first groups to contact me,” Floyd said. “When I came on my visit here it felt like home. The coaches welcomed me with open arms and that is how I made my decision.”
It wasn’t NCAA Division I, but it has turned out just fine.
“I didn’t envision myself coming D-II. If I am being completely honest all of my focus was toward a D-I school, but in all actuality, you can’t tell a D-II player that he is not better than a D-I player and I feel like I can attest to that,” Floyd said. “Just because you are D-II doesn’t mean you can’t compete D-I, and just because you are D-I doesn’t mean you should be D-I.
“Certain people are in different situations where they get favorable outcomes, but regardless of whether I am D-I or D-II my job is every time I step onto the court to perform and make my team the best they can be.”
He has done it too. He is shooting 49.7 percent from the field, including 39.8 from 3-point range and 79.5 from the free throw line. He also contributes 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.6 steals per game.
“I try to use my speed as my biggest attribute and getting to the free throw line I would say is next,” said Floyd, who has eclipsed the 30-point mark nine times this season. “I shoot a high percentage from the free throw line and then just being able to score on all three levels, shoot the 3-ball, mid-range jumps shots, getting to the hole when I can. Just scoring in all aspects to keep the defense on their toes.”
He did it better than any player in King history on Jan. 4, scoring a school record 43 points against Mount Olive to break a mark held by Tazewell’s Phil Burnett for more than five decades. His 18 field goals were also a new high mark.
“I knew I was scoring at a higher rate than I normally do and it was just flowing, nothing was forced,” Floyd said. “It just felt good, and I couldn’t have done it without my coaches and my teammates.
“My teammates are out there helping me. They help me getting open looks and my coaches are the ones calling the plays for me so without them I wouldn’t have scored the 43. It felt good though.”
He had 36 earlier in the week against Southern Wesleyan, earning not only his fourth Conference Carolinas player of the week award of the season, but also national weekly honors from the United States Basketball Writers of America.
“It is pretty big. I am the first player in King history to do that so that felt good, but after I got the award, after the day went passed, it is over with,” said Floyd, who learned of the honor via a text from his grandfather. “It is on to the next game. We play Chowan Saturday and my main priority is to come out, produce, get a win and come back to King.”
Even though Floyd scored 33 points, King dropped a close decision to the Hawks, but the Tornado is still in the hunt for the Conference Carolinas title in what is head coach George Pitts final season on the sidelines. A local coaching legend from his days at Science Hill High School in Johnson City, Pitts announced his retirement prior to the season, and Floyd was relieved that he was able to finish out one final campaign.
“That let me know that it is time to send Coach Pitts out with a bang,” he said. “The main goal right now is to keep winning, conference championship is our main priority. Sending Coach Pitts out with a ring, it is his last year, let’s make history, let’s make this a memorable team for him so later on in the future he can always bring this team up every time he is talking about basketball.”
Floyd would like to make a little history of own.
“That is another goal for me. Coming out of King, I don’t think we have had anybody making it to the NBA or top leaguers overseas,” Floyd said. “I know we have had a couple of players play overseas, but that is another goal for me is to be one of the players out of King to actually make it at the highest level and that will put my school on the map.”
He has been putting in the work to make it happen.
“Our practices and a lot of stuff that we do at King for basketball is tailored around us having success during our season,” Floyd said. “Every time we go into practice, we go hard, play hard, make sure everybody is in tune and then putting in extra work by myself, coming into the gym late at the night shooting extra shots, just making sure that I am one step ahead of my opponent.”
It is that type of consistent effort that Floyd sees being beneficial, not only for the Tornado - including fellow senior starters James Brown, Mike Salomon and Justin Frazier - but also for his own long-term goals.
“I feel like consistency is key for me. If I stay consistent and my numbers stay consistent the professional level will take care of itself,” Floyd said. “Winning, that adds onto it as well.
“If we are a winning team and we win a conference championship and make it far in the national tournament more coaches will come to see me and more coaches will come to see my teammates. I have three other senior teammates that have the same aspirations as I do so the farther we go the better it looks for us as far as scouts.”
However, it all comes down to one basic attribute for Floyd.
“Winning is everything,” he said. “Without winning it is nothing.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.