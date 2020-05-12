Jason Shay plans to put his own touch on a recipe that doesn’t appear to need much change as the new men’s basketball coach at East Tennessee State.
“I have been a big part of the success and blueprint here,” said Shay, who took part in a virtual press conference on Monday. “We will look the same, but I will continue to elevate the program to new heights. I am like a chef. The dish will look the same, but the spices will be different.
“I will add my own little wrinkles to it, but we are going to play the right way. We are going to love the process, preparation and rigors that go with that. That is what has made us good.”
Shay was considered the favorite for the job once Steve Forbes left for Wake Forest earlier this month, but ETSU Athletic Director Scott Carter still led a national search that lasted for just over a week.
“Of course it was stressful,” Shay said. “I think the process went fairly quickly when you look at the history of the hiring processes, but it was stressful. I wanted the job, but they had to do their due diligence. Our success brought a lot of interest.”
Through all the rumors and speculation, ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said all conversations led back to Johnson City.
“There was one name that kept coming up and coming up and coming up and that was Jason Shay,” Noland said. “Coach Shay understands the university, the culture of excellence that exists in the program he helped to establish and he is hands down the best ‘X’ and ‘O’ coach in all of college basketball.
“As we have moved through this process and spent time with Coach Shay it became apparent to me that he not only had the right fit and not only carried forward family values, but most importantly, he put the needs of our student-athletes first.”
Shay, who had been an assistant under Forbes for five seasons at ETSU and two at Northwest Florida State, becomes the 17th head coach in program history.
“I am very excited to be here. I am humbled and honored and grateful to be your head coach,” said Shay, who spent five years as an assistant under Bruce Pearl at the University of Tennessee. He has also been an assistant at Mercyhurst College in Pennsylvania, Wisconsin-Milwaukee and North Dakota.
“It is a dream come true. I have been given a wonderful opportunity that has been bestowed upon me to lead, represent and serve one of the premier mid-major basketball programs in the country.”
A native of Illinois, Shay learned plenty about the game as a walk-on at the University of Iowa in the mid-1990s.
“Being a walk-on has been extremely valuable in my journey here because as a walk-on you simulate what the other team is trying to run,” said Shay, who is married with two children, including a daughter who will be a freshman at ETSU in the fall. His family has moved eight times during his coaching career. “Every three or four days I would have to learn a new offensive system, defense and I was a learner. I would just pick those things up.”
ETSU won 130 games over the last five seasons with Forbes leading the way, including a pair of Southern Conference tournament championships, but Shay doesn’t see it as pressure to continue that success.
“They expect to win games, they expect me to graduate our players and they expect me to do it the right way so I am going to try to uphold that to the best of my ability,” he said. “We are going to work hard every day to do our best and be excellent moving forward.
“Is there pressure? I know what it is and I know what I was getting into. It is better to be taking over a program where there are expectations rather than one that doesn’t and you are trying to build it.”
All ETSU did this past season was set a school record with a 30-4 record, win both the SoCon regular season and tournament championships and earn an NCAA Tournament berth. They finished ranked as high as 26th in the nation when the season’s conclusion was canceled due to the coronavirus.
“The biggest way to get out of Steve’s shadow is to win and that is what I plan on doing. It is going to look a lot the same from the outside looking in, but the players will see a difference,” said Shay, whose Bucs lost five seniors to graduation. “The plan is to continue to win and take this to new heights. Where can we go where ETSU has not been before?”
Shay has been busy since getting the job, calling or traveling to visit team members. In addition to expecting five incoming freshmen who are signed to remain with ETSU, he is also holding out hope that standout Bo Hodges, who has entered the transfer portal, could return to the Bucs.
“I haven’t really had time to reflect. It has been exciting, but we are in such an unusual and unprecedented environment that I have just tried to make that connection with our players and been on the phone trying to hire a staff and just continued to move forward and prepare for their return,” Shay said. “Who knows when their return will be, but we are getting things in place so that we are ready to go and ready to play when that opportunity comes.
“I haven’t been able to reflect on it. I have just been trying to work really hard and keep this team intact.”
Shay has hired two staff members, including Turner Battle, a former associate head coach at Alabama-Birmingham, and Chad Donley, who will be his director of basketball operations. Donley played for Forbes and Shay at Northwest Florida State and is a former graduate assistant at ETSU.
“I have been in discussions with a few other guys to find the right fit,” said Shay, who wants to play “meaningful” games in March. His recruiting philosophy is to recruit offense and teach defense. “I want staff members who are committed to the direction that we are headed that I can trust and that have been hugely successful. I think that is important to help us continue moving forward.”
Shay also expressed his appreciation to the ETSU fan base, who have made Freedom Hall one of the better homecourt advantages in the Southern Conference. He is looking forward to their continued support in the future.
“As a kid growing up you would never dream of an opportunity like this,” he said. “It is out there, but I dug my heels in, I put my head down and I worked as hard as I could to get to this position.
“I am extremely excited about this opportunity. I am prepared for it and I want all you fans and the community to enjoy the ride because it is going to be fun. “Go Bucs.”
