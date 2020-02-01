BRISTOL, Tenn. – King University senior Jordan Floyd has emerged as one of the elite scorers in NCAA Division II basketball, but his approach is all about the basics.
“Win by any means necessary. That’s my motto,” Floyd said. “If I need to get 20 assists or 20 rebounds, that’s what I’ll do.”
The 6-foot-2 guard from Stone Mountain, Georgia, did a little bit of everything Saturday as the Tornado earned a 93-87 win over the Barton Bulldogs in a Conference Carolinas game.
Floyd contributed 42 points, four steals, three blocked shots and two assists. He also engineered a nine-point second half run after King (16-5, 10-3) fell behind 42-29 in the final minute of the first half.
So what made the difference for the Tornado?
“Our game plan stayed the same,” Floyd said. “We just had to pick up the intensity, play to our potential, and get the crowd into it.”
The King fans were on their feet with four minutes and 10 seconds left in the game when Floyd hit one of his eight 3-pointers to give King a 75-74 advantage.
While the ultra-quick Floyd was breaking down defenders on drives and launching his textbook jumper, his teammates were contesting every shot and pass on defense.
“Our guys worked as hard as I can remember a King team playing over the last 10 or 12 minutes,” King coach George Pitts said. “I’m as proud as I can be over the effort. This a huge win.”
King (16-5, 10-3) leads the Conference Carolina standings over Emmanuel (13-9, 10-4), Southern Wesleyan (13-9, 9-5) and Lees-McRae (15-6, 8-5).
The Tornado was picked to finish fourth in the 11-team conference after a 15-14 season last year that culminated with a loss to Barton in the first round of the conference tournament.
“We aren’t worried about the poll,” senior guard James Brown said. “Last year was such a letdown. We had a lot of injuries and some players left. This season is like redemption.”
The road to redemption has been crafted by a versatile group of four seniors in Floyd, Brown, 5-11 guard Justin Frazier and 6-5 forward Mike Salomon.
Frazier supplied 15 points Saturday, while Brown collected 11 points and nine rebounds.
“We all fit into the system that Coach Pitts has. It’s a beautiful thing,” Brown said.
Like many small college basketball players, Brown has a unique hoops background. Just consider where Pitts spotted the Lansing, Michigan, native.
Does the name of Roswell ring a bell for anyone besides UFO hunters?
“It’s a funny story,” Brown said. “I was playing at New Mexico Military Academy in Roswell when Coach Pitts saw me. His wife had a show in an area art gallery, and Coach Pitts came over to watch a pickup game I was in. He offered me a chance to play on the spot.”
The backstory for Floyd is just as interesting. He broke his wrist in a showcase tournament just after his senior season at Westover High School in Albany, Georgia. Floyd then missed all of last season due to a fractured ankle.
“My role wasn’t as a scorer when I came to King because we had a lot of great players,” Floyd said. “Going into my junior year, I knew that I had to provide more for the team.”
Floyd nearly surpassed a personal-best in single-game scoring mark of 44 points Saturday.
“And the school record is 42 points,” Floyd said. “All I care is wins. I love my teammates to death and it’s a blessing to compete with them.”
There is another motivator for King. Pitts plans to retire after season.
“Of course, that’s big,” Brown said. “Coach Pitts is the reason we’re here, and we play hard for him.”
Junior guard Josh Releford (Johnson City) added 12 points for King. The Tornado forced 19 turnovers and outscored Barton (8-13, 6-8) by a 22-0 margin on fast breaks.
WOMEN
Barton 81, King 76
The early game featured another redemption story with 6-4 senior center Kori West from King.
Flash back to the 11th game of last season.
“I went up for a rebound and a girl kind of hip-checked me when I came down,” West said.
So how bad was the injury?
“Bad. I tore the ACL, MCL and PCL in my knee,” West said. “I wasn’t supposed to be back with the team until January, but I worked really hard in physical therapy and rehab. It wasn’t a fun process. I just wanted to be back with my teammates.
Volleyball was the sport for West in high school, as she earned junior All-American status and recorded over 1,500 kills to rank among the top 10 all-time leaders in North Carolina.
“I try not to think about what might been without the injury because it makes me a little sad,” West said.
West collected eight points and 10 rebounds Saturday despite battling flu-like symptoms. Sophomore guard Trinity Lee led the Tornado (11-10, 8-7) with 20 points.
Barton (15-5, 12-3) was perfect on 11 3-point attempts.
“I think we outplayed them, but I’ve never faced a team that shot 100 percent on threes until today,” King coach Josh Thompson said.
West said she has been working extra hard to make up for lost time on the basketball court.
“Some days are better than others, but I’m as healthy as I’m going to be,” West said. “I’m just trying to push through.”
