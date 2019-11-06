JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Bo Hodges scored 14 points and pulled down five rebounds to lift East Tennessee State to a season-opening 79-50 win over NCAA Division II Newberry on Wednesday night at Freedom Hall.
Trey Boyd led the Buccaneers with 20 points, including a trio of three-pointers and David Crockett product Patrick Good had 10 points. Isaiah Tisdale added 10 points and joined Daivien Williamson with three assists apiece.
Angelo Sales Jr. led Newberry with 12 points.
ETSU visits Tennessee-Martin on Saturday night.
McClung scores 16 for Hoyas
WASHINGTON — Omer Yurtseven and James Akinjo scored 20 points apiece and Georgetown closed the game with a 20-1 run to defeat Mount St. Mary’s 81-68 on Wednesday night in the season-opener for both teams.
Mac McClung had 16 points on 6-of-9 shooting for Georgetown and Yurtseven, who was 7-for-9 shooting, grabbed 12 rebounds.
Yurtseven made a pair of free throws at the 6:12 mark to start the run and cut the Hoyas’ deficit to 67-63. McClung followed with a 3-pointer and Yurtseven’s dunk put Georgetown ahead 68-67. Yurtseven followed with a jumper and then had the last four points.
A free throw for the Mountaineers scored with 46 seconds left closed the scoring. Mt. St. Mary’s missed its last seven shots of the game while the Hoyas made their last six and went 16 of 19 in the final 15½ minutes.
Jalen Gibbs had 19 points for the Mountaineers. Vado Morse added 18 points.
Mount St. Mary’s led 37-25 at the half as the Hoyas shot 30% and made of 1 of 10 3-pointers. The lead was 19 points after a Gibbs layup with 17½ minutes to play. The Hoyas shot 65.6% in the second half.
making 7 of 11 from distance.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.