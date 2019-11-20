EMORY, Va. – First-year Emory & Henry Wasps men’s basketball coach Ben Thompson wanted his team to be tested early in the season.
That’s why he added Wednesday’s opponent, Marietta College, to the schedule
The Ohio-based squad is coming off its third trip to the Elite Eight round of the NCAA Division III tournament and is currently ranked 18th nationally.
“I knew what we were getting,” Thompson said.
With a deep lineup full of shooters and size, the Pioneers downed E&H 89-65 at Bob Johnson Court.
The Wasps (1-2) were coming at 97-71 road loss to a Transylvania, Kentucky, team favored to win the Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference.
“The ODAC is the ACC of Division III basketball, so you can’t prepare for conference play by facing a bunch of cupcakes,” Thompson said.
With a starting lineup featuring two seniors, two sophomores and 6-foot-8 freshman Dylan Catron from Chilhowie, E&H fell behind 14-5 five minutes into the opening half before Thompson called for a timeout.
When Catron hit one of his two 3-pointers, the Wasps trailed just 26-17 when fiery 13-year Marietta coach Jon VanderWal called for his own time. The drama ended there as the Pioneers took over the game with a balanced offense and tenacious defense.
Marietta (3-0) shot 45 percent from the field, placed four players in double figures, and out rebounded E&H by a 54-37 margin
“We tried to put in some different things for their ball screens,” Thompson said. “We executed it well in practice, but there wasn’t a carryover to the game. That was frustrating.”
Kevin Grau Rodriguez, a 6-2 leaper from Tampa, Florida, paced the Wasps with 15 points and three steals. Six-five guard Robert Holliday, Jr. who played for Thompson last season at SUNY Canton, collected 11 points and 11 rebounds.
“This is a new team with guys from everywhere so it’s going to take a little while for us to build chemistry. But we’re definitely becoming a family,” Holliday said.
According to Holliday, the new-look Wasps are focused on the basics.
“Defense, and the transition game on offense,” Holliday said. “Defense wins championships. And since we’re faster than most teams, we like to get out in transition.”
With 6-9 junior Jake Montgomery guarding the interior for Marietta along with a corps of bruising forward, E&H was forced to work for good shots.
Established senior floor leader Colin Molden contributed 10 points for the Wasps, but he collected his fourth foul two minutes into the second half and E&H trailing by a 51-30 score.
For the night, E&H shot 33 percent from the field, converted 6 of 30 three-point attempts, and generated just seven assists. Catron and 5-9 senior guard Jamie Clarke scored eight points apiece.
“Execution with such a young team is difficult, and it’s frustrating for me,” Thompson said. “Maybe I need to simplify some things, but we’ve got to have more carryover from practice and scouting reports into games.”
Holliday appears to have the range of skills to thrive in the ODAC. A former all-state selection from Kansas City who refined his skills at the AAU level, Holliday began his college journey at Barber-Scotia College in Concord, North Carolina, before competing against SUNY Canton and Thompson while at Vermont Tech.
“I’ve been through a lot, but Coach Thompson believed in me when no one else did and I believe in him,” Holliday said. “Coach Thompson cares for all his players and he’s been like a father figure to me. That’s definitely made the transition to a new place easier.”
Holliday said the Wasps have taken mental notes from each game, including the 101-76 victory against Keystone to open the season.
“We’re all hard workers who are willing to do things like to get up early in the morning to lift weights,” Holliday said. “It’s a long season, and I think we will be fine.”
The Wasps host traditional Division III South Region contender Maryville (0-2) Saturday afternoon at 2 before opening ODAC play at Shenandoah on Nov. 30.
“We’ve lost to two top-25 caliber teams that are probably going to go to the NCAA tournament,” Thompson said. “Right now, we’re about 25 points away from that level. We’ve got to chip away and continue to get better.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.