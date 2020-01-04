EMORY, Va. – Emory & Henry women’s basketball coach Jaclyn Dickens expected to face a transition in her first season as head coach of the Wasps.
E&H graduated six seniors, including three full-time starters, from a squad that won 22 games and earned a NCAA Division III national ranking under former coach Anne Crutchfield.
So far, that transition has been virtually flawless.
The Wasps improved to 11-1 Saturday with a 59-41 decision over Old Dominion Athletic Conference rival Shenandoah at Bob Johnson Court.
Shenandoah (7-4, 4-1) is the defending ODAC tournament champion, while E&H (5-0) finished in a total for fifth in this season’s ODAC coaches poll.
So did Dickens expect all this?
“Definitely not. I knew we had the potential to be great, but I didn’t know how long the adjustment process would take,” Dickens said.
Saturday’s victory was all about defense and veteran leadership.
With a blend of 1-3-1 and 2-3 zone looks, E&H forced the Hornets into a 30 percent shooting effort with 20 turnovers. By shutting off driving lanes and contesting every shot, the Wasps crafted a 23-5 run to open the second half.
Dickens knew good things were to come during halftime when she glanced at seniors Sydney McKinney, Peyton Williams and Kara Stafford.
“They always have that look and mentality that they’re going to do everything it takes to win,” Dickens said. “Our other players just feed off that.”
Relying on quickness and leaping ability, the 5-foot-10 Williams delivered a game-high 13 points along with nine rebounds, three assists and two blocks.
“We knew that we were facing a good opponent, and we knew what we had to do,” Williams said.
Ten players scored for E&H, and Williams pointed to that stat as reason for the emergence of the new-look Wasps.
“The key for this team is chemistry,” Williams said. “We’re like one big family. We all love each other and play for each other.”
While Williams has already won three ODAC player of the week awards this season, the rugged 5-10 McKinney was honored before Saturday’s game for reaching the 1,000-career point mark in her last game. McKinney collected eight points, eight rebounds and three blocks Saturday despite missing much of the final quarter with knee pain.
“We need the team-first approach to win games like this, and that’s what I’m all about,” McKinney said
The 5-9 Stafford contributed eight points, five rebounds and three steals.
E&H was supported by a large and engaged crowd even though the E&H students are away on the holiday break. Dickens was greeted by a succession of fans following the win.
“All our players are from within two hours, so their families, friends and high school team come out. It’s a great thing,” Dickens said.
According to McKinney, the winning ways for E&H can be traced to their first-year coach.
“Coach D was always there for us as an assistant, and we love having her as our head coach,” McKinney said.
MEN
Randolph-Macon 93, E&H 60
The challenges continue for new E&H men’s coach Ben Thompson.
With seniors and leading scorers Colin Molden and Robert Holliday, Jr. sidelined by injury, the Wasps were no match for the seventh-ranked RMC Yellow Jackets.
“Trying to build a culture and teach our concepts is a little different in a situation like this,” Thompson said. “We’re kind of decimated with injuries.”
Senior guard Jamie Clarke is the only healthy upperclassmen for the Wasps.
“I’ve never coached a team this young,” Thompson said. “I like our effort. We just have to get better with the execution.”
The 5-9 Clarke and 6-3 freshman Malcom Morgan each scored 12 points for E&H, which trailed 42-22 at halftime.
Randolph-Macon (12-0, 4-0) shot 61 percent the field, placed five players in double figures, amassed 23 assists, and built a 39-19 edge in rebounding.
“When you’re playing a top-10 team that is clicking on all cylinders like that, it would be easy for guys to hang their head but we battled through it,” Thompson said.
Thompson declined to comment on the nature or extent of the injuries to Molden and Holliday, except to say that he’s unsure if they will return this season.
“We just have to go with a next-man-up mentality,” Thompson said.
