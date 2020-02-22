EMORY, Va. – According to first-year Emory & Henry women’s basketball coach Jaclyn Dickens, her three seniors have three special qualities.
“They love to compete, they are unselfish, and they set great examples for their teammates,” Dickens said.
Take Saturday’s 84-79 win over the Bridgewater Eagles for example.
E&H used 18 assists and 35 bench points to rally for an 84-79 decision before a large and loud crowd at Bob Johnson Court.
The victory clinched the No. 1 seed in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference tournament for E&H. That comes after the Wasps tied for fifth in the ODAC preseason poll following the graduation of six seniors and three starters.
“People doubted us because of all the players we lost, but we really stepped up,” E&H senior Sydney McKinney said.
The senior cast of McKinney (Big Stone Gap), Kara Stafford (Bristol, Tenn.) and ODAC player of the year candidate Peyton Williams (Saltville) have combined for 85 victories while winning a program-best 79 percent of their games the past four years.
McKinney and Stafford were handicapped by foul trouble most of Saturday, but Williams delivered 20 points, 13 rebounds and three assists.
“Winning a game like this on senior day in front of a big crowd is wonderful,” said Williams, who also encountered foul trouble. “When all three of our seniors were on the bench, we had players hitting shots, being strong with the ball and making stops on defense.”
Relying on quick guards and pressure defense, the Eagles built a 44-35 lead with eight minutes and 42 seconds left in the third quarter.
So what keyed the comeback?
“We finally gained some composure and made good decisions with the ball instead of being in a rush.” Dickens said.
The efforts of reserves such as 6-2 sophomore post Alexis Hoppers, 5-8 sophomore Callie Haderer and 5-9 sophomore Taylor Gilbert were also vital.
Hoppers worked inside for a career-high 20 points in addition to snaring 11 rebounds.
“I was wanting to get the win for all these fans and for the seniors who have put so much into this program,” Hoppers said. “Sydney especially has been a role model for me. We all look up to her.”
Haderer supplied 10 points, while Gilbert added four assists and played her usual solid defense.
E&H (21-4, 15-3) forced a 70-70 tie with 8:55 remaining in the game when Haderer converted a difficult running bank shot. Stafford scored off a clever Haderer pass to give E&H a 72-70 advantage three minutes later, and the Wasps then sealed the win at the foul line.
The Wasps hit 26 of 33 free throw attempts. BC (14-11, 13-5) was 24-32 from the free throw line, but the Eagles missed 18 three-point attempts and committed 24 turnovers.
According to McKinney, Saturday’s landmark win was all about culture and legacy.
“We appreciate all the players that have come before us and made this program great,” McKinney said.
E&H, ranked sixth in the NCAA Division III South Region, will face the Hollins-Lynchburg winner in the quarterfinals of the ODAC tournament on Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock in the Salem Civic Center
MEN
E&H 88, Shenandoah 84
There was also a celebration after the first game as the Wasps (7-18, 4-12) earned a ticket into the ODAC tournament.
Tenth-seed E&H, which began the season with a 4-16 record along with an assortment of injuries, will travel to seventh-seed Ferrum on Tuesday night at 7 o’clock.
“Our team has faced so much adversity,” first-year E&H coach Ben Thompson said. “The guys could have packed it in a long time ago, but they stayed together and finished the regular season strong.”
The senior day hero was fearless 6-foot senior guard Colin Molden. After battling through several nightmarish setbacks with both knees since his senior year of high school, the former ODAC rookie of the year collected 23 points, 11 assists, seven rebounds, six steals and two blocks in his finale at Bob Johnson Court.
“This was a just all-around day for a lot of our guys,” Molden said.
Even when E&H was mired at the bottom of the ODAC standings, Molden saw reason for optimism. Just last week, the Wasps shocked No. 13 Virginia Wesleyan.
“We had been getting closer and closer, and I think the Virginia Wesleyan game put us over that hump,” Molden said.
Six-foot-four sophomore Anthony Williams (27 points, eight rebounds) and 5-11 sophomore Jordan Grant (21 points, three assists) also authored career-best performances for E&H.
“I was feeling it,” said Williams, whose previous career-high was 19 points. “I usually score more on drives, but now I’m starting to become a better shooter.”
Williams credited his unique shooting style to former E.C. Glass coach and current North Carolina State assistant Roy Roberson.
Shenandoah (6-19, 3-13) connected on 50 percent of its field goals in the first half and opened a 14-point lead with 13:19 left in the game despite losing starting point guard Harry Wall to an injury early in the game.
As the Wasps turned up the pressure on defense over the final minutes, Molden continually fooled defenders with creative drives and intelligent passes.
“Our guys have gained confidence over the season,” Molden said. “And now that they have the next-play mentality, we’re making good things happen.”
Six-foot-three freshman guard Malcom Morgan added 11 points and five rebounds for E&H.
Thompson hopes the Wasps can continue to defy the odds next week.
“We’re playing hard and playing well. Hopefully, we ain’t done yet,” Thompson said.
