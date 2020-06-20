Staunton River vs Abingdon Baseball

Abingdon's Cade Hungate watches the ball after connecting with a pitch during a 2016 game.

Former Abingdon High School star Cade Hungate confirmed on Friday night that he will play baseball at Liberty University, transferring to the school in Lynchburg, Virginia, after two seasons at Florida State.

The 6-foot-2, 206-pound right-handed pitcher had a 7.88 ERA in eight relief outings covering eight innings as a freshman in 2019 at FSU. Hungate redshirted during the truncated 2020 season.

Hungate will play infield and pitch for Liberty. He was a two-way player at AHS and during his senior season for the Falcons in 2018 hit .488 with 37 RBIs, while going 10-0 with a 1.22 ERA on the mound. 

