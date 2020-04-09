East Tennessee State’s Bubba Hubbard and Coastal Carolina’s Shaddon Peavyhouse have made a name for themselves and not just because the two pitchers officially ended the 2020 season with ERAs of 0.00.
Baseball America released a list of the 50 best names in the college game on April 2 and the two locals ranked high in terms of uniqueness.
Hubbard, a former star at Union High School in Big Stone Gap, Virginia, was ranked sixth on the list. Only Itchy Burts (Texas A&M-Corpus Christi), Zacchaeus Rasberry (Presbyterian), Zebulon Vermillion (Arkansas), Quest Mock (Incarnate World) and D’Artagnan Padron (Texas Southern) were ahead of Hubbard in the rankings compiled by Joe Healy and Teddy Cahill.
“I got a big laugh out of being listed in the top-10,” Hubbard said. “It definitely gave me a laugh when I started looking at the other names.”
Peavyhouse, who graduated from Unicoi County High School in Erwin, Tennessee, came in at No. 22.
“I did not know they had made a list with all of the unique names throughout college baseball, but someone had sent it to me,” Peavyhouse said. “I thought it was a really cool idea.”
Braxton Allen Hubbard has been going by Bubba since his older sister, Brooke, first began referring to her infant brother by that moniker.
“I’ve known Bubba a long time and his name is awesome,” said Landon Knack, his ETSU teammate. “Bubba fits him perfectly too. He’s a big ol’ goofy country boy who loves hunting and fishing.”
Hubbard also loves to pitch and worked a scoreless inning against Wagner on March 7 in his debut for the Buccaneers. It turned out to be his only appearance on the mound this spring as the 2020 season was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“I was definitely nervous about my first outing,” Hubbard said. “It was my first time throwing in a game from a new arm slot, so there were a lot of things going through my head on the mound. … I feel like we were going to definitely do some very big things this season before it ended prematurely. We were off to a very strong start. All our hitters were locked in and our pitchers were very dominant on the mound, for sure.”
Hubbard polished off the final win of the season for Knack, an ex-Science Hill High School standout who went 4-0 with a 1.08 ERA this season for the Buccaneers.
“When Landon Knack was on the mound we could go ahead and mark it down as we were going to win,” Hubbard said.
Hubbard and Knack were teammates at Walters State Community College in Morristown, Tennessee, before transferring to ETSU and they share a close friendship.
“Bubba has a teammate of the year award named after him at Walters State,” Knack said. “He’s a great guy who takes care of his boys. If you need anything fixed like a car or stuff around the apartment or needed someone to take care of someone before an ambulance gets there, you want Bubba.”
Paul Shaddon Peavyhouse III is used to the questions by now.
“Whenever people hear my name they always say, ‘Wow, that is unique. Where did it come from?’” Peavyhouse said.
His great grandparents got it from a Baptist preacher by the name of Hoyt Shaddon and it has been passed down in the generations since. That doesn’t mean it’s been easy for public address announcers, radio guys or teachers to say.
“I would say at least every other day my name is mispronounced,” Peavyhouse said. “It’s to the point that if I order food, I will not give them my real name just because it is a hassle trying to explain how to spell it and pronounce it. I’ll just say Paul or use the name of some of my teammates like Zach McCambley or Trevor Damron.”
Shadden (pronounced Shad-den, rhymes with the last name of Los Angeles Angels skipper Joe Maddon) Peavyhouse was 1-0 and had not yielded an earned run in 11 innings at the time of the season’s cancellation. He had missed the entire 2019 season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.
“I was finally getting comfortable again with all my pitches and my arm was starting to feel 100 percent,” Peavyhouse said. “My teammates really helped me with my success by making the plays. ... Obviously, I have some emotions with the season just ending like it did. But it is what it is. We can’t control it, so we just have to move on and keep getting better. I am going to keep working out and staying in shape, because I am supposed to go play summer ball in the Cape Cod League.”
thayes@bristolnews.com | Twitter:@Hayes_BHCSports | (276) 645-2570
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.