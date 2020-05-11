Cade Hungate has said farewell to Florida State University.
The former Abingdon High School star confirmed on Monday that he’s entered the transfer portal after two seasons on the baseball team at FSU.
“Florida State just wasn’t a great fit for me at the end of the day,” Hungate said. “But I have nothing but great things to say about all of my teammates and everyone who was a part of the Florida State program. It was a great experience for me to be a part of the program.”
Hungate was originally recruited by the Seminoles as a two-way player after being a four-year starter at AHS. The erstwhile infielder hit .488 with 37 RBIs, while going 10-0 with a 1.22 ERA on the mound as a senior at Abingdon in 2018.
He was used strictly as a pitcher at Florida State and did not get an at-bat with the Seminoles.
The 6-foot-2, 206-pound right-hander had a 7.88 ERA in eight relief outings covering eight innings as a freshman in 2019. Hungate redshirted during the truncated 2020 season.
“I learned a lot during my time at FSU,” Hungate said. “The things I learned from there will have an impact on not only my career, but my life outside of baseball and for that I am forever grateful for the opportunity that I was given.”
Hungate figures to be coveted by college coaches as both a pitcher and hitter.
His arsenal on the mound includes a fastball that usually tops out at 95 miles per hour and consistently sits between 92 and 94 mph. Having appeared in games against Atlantic Coast Conference rivals Virginia Tech, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Boston College, Miami and Virginia provided valuable experience.
“I expect him to be one of the most sought after recruits in the transfer portal,” said Mark Francisco, Hungate’s coach at Abingdon. “He’s a versatile two-way athlete who can run it up to [95] on the bump. I think he made a great decision and I’m excited for his future.”
Cade’s younger brother, Chase Hungate, is a rising senior at Abingdon who has already given a verbal commitment to Virginia Commonwealth University.
Cade Hungate will now decide on his next destination.
“All that I am looking for in my next stop is going to be ultimately the best fit for me,” Hungate said.
