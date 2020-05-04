Austin Ray was unbeatable on the mound over the course of his high school baseball career, going 31-0 in three seasons with the Honaker Tigers and a state title-winning senior year with the Virginia High Bearcats.
Regrettably for Ray, he wasn’t invincible as injuries ravaged a right arm that had brought him so much glory and his collegiate career came to an end after just three games and eight innings during his freshman season at Carson-Newman University in 2016.
“It was so unfortunate,” said Virginia High coach Mark Daniels. “We all thought his future on the mound was endless.”
The painful finish came on March 22, 2016 in a Tuesday afternoon non-conference road game against the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
“Honestly, I didn’t feel right the last few I games I pitched,” Ray said. “My velocity wasn’t there anymore. I didn’t really have pain, but I wasn’t touching the speeds I was at before and just kinda felt like I was losing it.”
Ray took over for starter Grant Rabbitts on the mound with one out in the third inning on that fateful afternoon and tossed 2 2/3 innings, allowing five runs on seven hits, while striking out two and walking one in a game his team lost 10-4.
After getting UVa-Wise’s Steve Klaiber to fly out to centerfielder Ryan Addington for the third out of the fifth inning, Ray walked off the field for what turned out to be the last time.
“I knew I was hurt bad after that game,” Ray said. “But I never thought that would’ve been the last game I would’ve played in.”
Consultations with doctors followed and the X-Rays weren’t good.
By the time it was all said and done, Ray’s diagnosis included a broken shoulder, torn labrum and torn rotator cuff and he endured three surgeries. The odds were long after he went under the knife the first time that he’d pitch again and he was derailed while he tried to rehabilitee the injuries.
Ray quickly came to the realization he had thrown his last pitch, which is never easy for any player.
“I was very brokenhearted when I got the news from the doctor,” Ray said. “But I’m extremely hardheaded and after I was told with surgery there was still only a 10 percent chance I’d ever pitch again, I busted it and tried to get back, but I ended up hurt again. … I knew I was completely done after I messed everything up again and had to have the second surgery.”
Many baseball players at different levels of the game saw their careers end prematurely in 2020 due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Ray can relate to the ‘what-ifs’ that have crept into the minds of those athletes as they didn’t get to see things conclude fairly or on their own terms. Even now, Ray admits watching a baseball game can be difficult.
“It has been,” Ray said. “It’s hard to go and sit knowing that I can’t play anymore, but I’m at peace with it at this point.”
***
Austin Ray never backed down from a challenge, whether it was in win-or-go-home postseason games against Galax or James River or high-profile clashes against archrivals such as Lebanon or Abingdon.
“Austin’s best attribute was his fearless and competitive nature,” Daniels said. “No matter who he was pitching against, he felt like he would control them. He knew when to attack hitters and when to make them chase his offspeed stuff. He had the mentality that he was better than you and had the stuff to back it up. He always wanted the ball.”
Ray went 13-0 and earned VHSL 1A state player of the year honors as a junior at Honaker in 2014 as the Tigers finished as state runner-up.
After transferring to Virginia High for his senior season, he was 13-0 with two saves and a 1.69 ERA in being selected as the Bristol Herald Courier’s player of the year and leading the Bearcats to the VHSL 2A state championship.
“My high school career was unreal to me,” Ray said. “I never thought I would’ve finished my high school career without ever losing a game pitching, that’s for sure. But I guess my biggest thing was the support from both schools I played at and the support from my family was great. I was very blessed throughout my career with awesome friends, coaches and teammates.”
Ray had some critics after he transferred from Honaker to VHS, but he fit in seamlessly with his new squad.
“Austin Ray was a teammate that cared about every single member of that team,” said Alex Griffith, Ray’s catcher for the 2015 Virginia High Bearcats. “It didn’t matter if they were a regular starter or never saw the field, he was there for everybody. A true joy to play with and he made the team better when he wasn’t pitching, because he pushed the younger pitchers to be their best.”
While he was 0-1 with 12.38 ERA in his brief college career, Ray fit in Carson-Newman’s plans going forward.
“Austin had the ability to help us as a starter or reliever,” said C-N coach Tom Griffin. “Ideally, being a midweek starter would have been his role. … He was a very talented player and it was a short-lived career here unfortunately. His breaking ball was the real deal.”
Even though he was contributing for Carson-Newman, Ray never felt completely at home at the NCAA Division II school in Jefferson City, Tennessee.
“I don’t regret my decision of going to Carson-Newman, but if I could go back I wouldn’t have went there,” Ray said. “I turned down way too many DI offers and even better fitting DII offers I could’ve went to. I wasn’t happy at the school and wasn’t happy on the team. That was the first team I’ve ever played with that I wasn’t comfortable and couldn’t be myself without judgement.”
***
Every pitcher’s arm is different and Ray’s didn’t take to some training methods.
What advice would he give young hurlers?
“Stay away from weighted balls and if you use them, do proper arm care and get good rest on the arm,” Ray said. “Don’t let anyone pressure you to throw harder. You’ll end up losing speed, accuracy and eventually get injured. … Don’t push yourself to a limit of no return like I did.”
Ray’s last win was against Lebanon in the VHSL 2A state title game at Radford University as he was mobbed by his teammates on the mound after going the distance. His passion for the sport was unbridled, which makes his truncated collegiate career a sad tale.
“It breaks my heart for him,” Griffith said. “Being his catcher and seeing him give his all in every game and seeing how much he loves the game, it’s tough to see. His goal was to play college baseball and to see it end short is heartbreaking.”
Ray has moved on in his post-baseball life and runs his own pressure-watching business, which does commercial and residential work. Fishing and hunting are still among his hobbies and he enjoys spending time with a close group of friends.
“I feel as if God has a plan for everyone and it was just a minor setback for me and God did it for a reason,” Ray said. “I’ve started my own business and everything since then, so I still feel very blessed. Even with the injuries I’ve had I’m still able to do most things with my shoulder and still have a normal life.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.