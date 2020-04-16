COLLEGE ATHLETICS
Conference Carolinas adds two new members
The Conference Carolinas Presidents voted on Thursday unanimously in favor of adding Francis Marion University and UNC Pembroke as the 12th and 13th members of the NCAA Division II conference.
They will officially begin competition in Conference Carolinas in the 2021-22 academic year.
This will be UNC Pembroke’s second time as a member of Conference Carolinas (1976-92). UNC Pembroke left Conference Carolinas at the time to join NCAA Division II prior to Conference Carolinas’ transition into the NCAA in the 1995-96 academic year. Francis Marion will be joining Conference Carolinas for the first time.
