RICHMOND, Va. – Honaker High School junior LeeAnna McNulty envisioned a Thursday night in which she would be celebrating a state championship with her teammates on the floor of the Siegel Center on the campus of Virginia Commonwealth University.
Instead, her team’s season officially ended during a meeting in the lobby of a hotel less than three hours before the Tigers were scheduled to tangle with the Surry County Cougars in the Virginia High School League Class 1 girls basketball championship game.
The VHSL announced the cancellation of its Class 1 title games via a press release at 3:27 p.m, shortly after Governor Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency due to coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in the Commonwealth.
Honaker and Surry County were declared co-champions on the girls side, while Auburn and Mathews will share the title among boys teams in the state’s smallest classification.
“I felt heartbroken and at a loss for words,” McNulty said. “We worked so hard this season to get to the state championship and we were one step away from our goal. I wish we had got to play, because I know we were the better team and could have won if we played the way we are capable of.”
The VHSL had announced at 1:16 p.m. on Thursday that the Class 3, 4, 5 and 6 title games – scheduled for Friday and Saturday at VCU – had been canceled, but that the Class 1 and 2 games would go on as planned.
That changed after Northam’s announcement.
Honaker was getting ready to depart its hotel for the Siegel Center, where the game would begin at 6 p.m., when word came down.
“The whole team was heartbroken they didn’t get a chance to do what we’ve worked all season for,” said Honaker coach Misty Davis Miller.
Surry County was already at the Siegel Center and players were getting dressed when the Cougars contingent found out.
“I know both teams wanted to get on the floor and everybody wants to really prove themselves,” said Surry coach Maze Toomer. “When you have [six] seniors, that’s a tough way to go out. I feel really bad for them. But you can’t control what happens or what the decision is.”
Honaker had just one senior in Morgan Duty and returns all five of its starters next season.
“It’s always hard to get that far, you never know in the game of basketball and there are a lot of good teams in the area,” Miller said. “We will just have to let this fuel us to work that much harder and try to make a run to get back [to the finals] next year.”
Gate City posted a 64-54 win over Luray in the Class 2 girls title game which began at 12:30 p.m., while John Marshall collected a 75-57 win over Gate City in the Class 2 boys game which followed.
Every other VHSL classification finished the 2019-20 season with co-champs. Spotswood and Lord Botetourt shared the Class 3 girls title, while Lakeland and Cave Spring of Roanoke are Class 3 boys co-champs.
Gate City girls coach Kelly Smith Houseright and her squad won an undisputed state title, she had empathy for her fellow coaches.
“I do hate it for the other teams,” Houseright said. “You worked hard all year for that opportunity. It’s a shame.”
The TSSAA suspended its state hoops tournaments in Murfreesboro on Thursday night, while Illinois canceled the remainder of its state tourney as well as the nationwide pandemic continues to affect the sports world on all levels.
After the initial shock wore off for Honaker, the Tigers checked out of the Courtyard Richmond West on Broad Street and then ate dinner in the state capital, McNulty looked at the big picture as she and her teammates made their way back to Russell County.
“Dealing with it now is very sad, but I am staying focused on how great of a season we had,” she said. “We beat some very good teams and I couldn’t be any more proud of my teammates. Coach Miller is the best coach and we have the best coaching staff. Surry County can be the state champion of the East and Honaker will be the state champion of the West in my mind.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.