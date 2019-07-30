BRISTOL, Va. – Tyler Callihan of the Greeneville Reds fell short in his bid to hit for the cycle on Tuesday, but it couldn’t put a damper on the top prospect’s evening.
“That’s probably the most fun I’ve had in a game yet,” Callihan said.
Callihan clubbed one of Greeneville’s four homers as the Reds recorded a wild 8-7 Appalachian League victory over the Bristol Pirates at DeVault Stadium.
While the parent clubs of the two teams were brawling in Cincinnati on Tuesday, there were no punches thrown between their rookie-league affiliates. There was no shortage of drama, however.
The BriBucs (18-21) erased deficits of 5-0 and 6-2 to pull even at seven runs apiece when Francisco Acuna scored on Jean Eusebio’s squeeze bunt in the bottom of the eighth inning.
Yet, the Pirates never could take the lead.
Greeneville (17-22) went ahead for good in the top of the ninth inning when Ivan Johnson scored on Bristol shortstop Francisco Acuna’s two-out throwing error.
“A lot of things haven’t been going our way lately, which has been the story of our season,” Callihan said. “A lot of bloop hits and stuff like that have not gone our way. We’re a pretty good team and when we all play together like we did tonight, like that last inning – manufacturing runs – we’re pretty good.”
The third-round draft choice of the Cincinnati Reds in last month’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft, Callihan is pretty good himself and was the sparkplug for the Reds on Tuesday.
Callihan hit the final of Greeneville’s homers in the fifth inning to go along with his fourth-inning triple and seventh-inning RBI single.
He needed a double in his final at-bat to complete the cycle, but struck out against Bristol relief pitcher Samson Abernathy.
“I would be lying if I told you it wasn’t in the back of my mind that last at-bat,” Callihan said.
Rual Juarez, Allan Cerda and Danny Lantigua also went yard for the Reds and all their blasts came against Bristol starting pitcher Dante Mendoza, who struggled for the second straight outing and saw his ERA balloon to 7.30.
The start of Tuesday’s contest was delayed 30 minutes due to rain and a few innings were played in a steady rainfall.
Bristol received two hits apiece from Jake Snider, Fernando Villegas and Jean Eusebio, while Aaron Shackelford tallied two RBIs in the loss.
NOTES: Bristol remained in third place in the Appy League’s West Division, trailing Johnson City (22-17) and Elizabethton (21-19) in the standings. … Tanner Cooper (1-0, 3.52 ERA) was the winning pitcher and recorded the first win of his pro career for Greeneville, while former Boston College standout Matt Gill notched his second save by pitching a scoreless ninth inning. … Former Baltimore Orioles, Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics and New York Yankees pitcher Jim Miller was in attendance. He is now a professional scout for the Los Angeles Angels. … A crowd of 263 was on hand, a season-low attendance mark for Bristol. … The Pirates host Greeneville again today at 6:30 p.m.
