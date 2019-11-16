BIG STONE GAP, Va. – With the match tied at 2-2, the gym at Union High School was filled with the sound of Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin” as Floyd County and Union prepared to face off in the deciding fifth set.
The song echoed the predominant theme of the match on Saturday afternoon, as Floyd County rallied from an 0-2 deficit to stun the Union Bears with a 17-25, 22-25, 25-14, 25-20, 15-13 victory in the VHSL Class 2 state volleyball quarterfinals.
“I feel like we started out kind of rough. We were timid at first,” Floyd County senior Haylee Dalton said. “But I feel like we all pulled together and we came back and we just played with our hearts and we just trusted God and He brought us through.”
The Bears started off the match with a quick win in the first set, and they took an early lead into the second set. A late run by the Buffaloes pulled them within two points of Union before the Bears got the final score to take a 2-0 advantage over Floyd County.
“We had a lot of nerves. We have four to five sophomores on the floor at all times, so this was their first state appearance. So a lot of nerves, a lot of pressure that they are not used to,” Floyd County coach Carrie Dalton said. “They had to get their nerves out in those two sets and once they got us started we played the way we had been playing.”
An 11-point victory in the third game set in motion the rally.
“This team — like I said we’re so young — and this team has meshed so well and they stay so calm,” Carrie Dalton said. “They never give up. They keep working and working and working, and they just knew point by point they had it. So I was very proud of them for never giving up and just keep working.”
After losing a 2-0 match lead, Union came out on the attack to open the tiebreaking fifth set with a 4-1 lead. Floyd County didn’t falter though, as they responded with a 5-1 run of their own to tie the set at 6-6. The Bears battled back with a 6-3 run to find themselves needing only three more points to advance to the state semifinals. But the Buffaloes could not be stopped, as they completed their come-from-behind victory with a 6-1 run to close out the match. Haylee Dalton said it was an emotional moment for her and her teammates.
“That was crazy. That was absolutely crazy,” Haylee Dalton said. “We all started tearing up and crying. It was just an amazing feeling.”
Emili Brooks led the Bears in the loss with a match-high 31 kills to go along with 10 digs, one service ace and one block. Jayda Smith also recorded a double-double with 20 kills and 16 digs, while Isabella Blagg finished with 22 digs. Brooke Bailey had a team-high 49 assists.
“I thought we battled to the last play,” Union coach Kim Moore said. “We just couldn’t keep momentum. We were just up and down. When you’ve got momentum you’d best hold on to it, and we had it the first two sets.”
Floyd County was led by Haylee Dalton’s 25 kills, while Jaycee Dalton finished second on the team with 21 kills.
With the win, the Buffaloes advance to Tuesday’s Class 2 state semifinals to face Radford. Meanwhile, Union will begin preparing for the next season and another attempt at a state tournament run. Despite the close loss, Moore said that she was proud of her team and how they played throughout the match.
“I’ve been on both sides of it. Momentum is the beauty of volleyball. We had two under our belt and we got to the last two points of the game,” Moore said. “I love this game and I love my girls, and that’s pretty much all I can say.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.