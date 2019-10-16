It is rivalry Thursday for the East Tennessee State football team.
ETSU (2-4, 0-3) will continue searching for its first Southern Conference victory of the season tonight against in-state rival Chattanooga (3-3, 2-0), which is currently tied on top of the league standings.
Kickoff is slated for 7:04 p.m. tonight at Finley Stadium.
Chattanooga holds a slim 22-19-1 series advantage, but the Buccaneers won 17-14 last season to claim the Rail Rivalry Trophy, which is basically a very heavy railroad tie that was awarded for the first time after that game.
“They are our in-state conference opponent. So it is fair to say it’s a rivalry,” ETSU senior center Ben Blackmon said. “We kind of just look at it as another game on the schedule, the next opportunity. But I mean, I’m sure it’s a huge rivalry for other people and others want to make a big deal out of it. We just go out and play and it’s just another game.”
Both teams come in with much needed rest, having had two weeks off since their last games. The Bucs have lost two straight, including a 35-17 loss to Wofford, while the Mocs defeated Mercer 34-17 for a two-game win streak.
“It was an opportunity to get our bodies back, get our legs back under us, kind of refreshed from the ground,” said Blackmon, whose Bucs only lost four games all of last season, and could face a fifth with a setback in this one. “Six straight games and preseason for a month can wear on you. It was good for us. us. We came out (Sunday), we had good energy, so I think it was a good thing.”
Chattanooga has been challenged by a tough non-league slate, dropping three straight at one point to FCS powerhouses Jacksonville State and James Madison, along with serving as Tennessee’s first win of the season.
The Mocs have been led offensively by quarterback Nick Tiano, a 2016 transfer from Mississippi State, who has thrown for 955 yards and five scores, but also has seven interceptions, a fact that ETSU senior defensive back Jeremy Lewis has noticed.
“He looks a lot more comfortable in the pocket, minus the interceptions thrown,” said Lewis, whose secondary mate, Artevis Smith, leads the Bucs with 39 tackles and three interceptions. “They have a bigger offensive line to help give them more time in the pocket. I think it’s just going to come down to making plays when we need to make plays.”
Ailym Ford has rushed for 557 yards and five touchdowns, while Bryce Nunnally (26-355, 3 td) has 18 more receptions than anyone else on the team.
“They haven’t turned the ball over much at all the last two weeks. I don’t know exactly what the number is, but I think I read they’re plus-five in the last two games, something like that,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “If you’re plus five in the turnover category, usually you’ve got a chance to win, especially if you’ve got a senior quarterback playing as well as their guy is.”
hile the Mocs have scored 25.3 points a game, they’ve surrendered at least 36 points in four games, one of those in a win. Ty Broek leads Chattanooga with 53 tackles, Telvin Jones has 2.5 sacks and Kameron King has two interceptions.
ETSU will try to get the backfield duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors loose, while Trey Mitchell has six receivers with at least 10 receptions. The Bucs must start fast, having been outscored 76-52 in the opening half of games.
“We have received really good tape on Chattanooga. They are extremely diverse on defense. They do a lot of different things,” Sanders said. “They’re very similar to, I think, our defense up front with their front seven and how they do things a little different in the secondary in the coverage package.”
Thursday night games have become so popular at the college level that the NFL teams are now doing much the same. The preparation remains the same, but the days of the week can be difficult to keep up with, according to Sanders during Monday’s media luncheon.
“It kind of took away the weekend. We practiced on Saturday and we held practice (Sunday). As I mentioned, it doesn’t seem like Monday, it seems like Wednesday,” said Sanders, who felt the bye week came at the right time when some of his players needed time to heal aches and pains. “All day long, my focus has been on what we typically do on Wednesday practice, and that’s what’s going to be our focus tonight.
“So, coming over to do my ‘Monday press conference’, on a day we’re having a Wednesday practice seems strange. But once you go out there for the coin toss, and you kick it off, that football doesn’t know what day of the week it is. It just knows who plays the best usually wins.”
ETSU, which will play its next two games and four of its last six games on the road, is currently sitting at the bottom of the SoCon standings with Western Carolina.
“I feel like every game is something that we need to look at as an opportunity,” Lewis said. “Yeah, there’s a whole bunch of games that turned out differently than people would’ve thought, but every game is something we need to take advantage of regardless of what other teams are doing.”
win tonight would certainly be an uptick.
“It’s pretty important. I mean, every week’s important, though,” Blackmon said. “I wouldn’t treat it any different than any other week we play. Yeah, obviously the big goose egg sitting there kind of stinks, but you know, we’re not going to treat it any differently.
“We’re not going to do anything different than we don’t normally do. We’re going to keep everything the same as we always do, and just go out and perform and see what happens.”
