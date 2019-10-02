JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. – Six wins by three points or less.
That was the prescription for success last season for the East Tennessee State football team.
The close calls haven’t gone the way of the Buccaneers this year, including a pair of Southern Conference setbacks by seven points apiece.
“It really is tough. No doubt that every game we play is probably going to be close because this is a good conference. It’s stacked. Every team’s a good team, we’re a good team,” ETSU senior receiver Anthony Spagnoletti said. “It’s a lot like last season, if you look at last season... a lot of the games we won were by seven points or less.”
ETSU (2-3, 0-2) will try to change its luck on Saturday by playing host to Wofford (2-2, 1-1), who the Bucs haven’t beaten in this century, dating back before the program was dropped after the 2003 season. The Terriers, who were the preseason favorite to win the Southern Conference title, shared the crown last season with the Buccaneers.
“It’s going to be a challenge and again, I’m sure we’re going to get their best shot or the best they can bring to the table,” ETSU head coach Randy Sanders said. “I expect them to get our best shot. It’s opportunity number six…
“Best way I know to get better is to go out, get them on the practice field and get a sweat going. Start worrying about ETSU and improving ourselves, getting 11 guys to do their job on each play, whether it’s offense, defense or kicking.”
Furman scored a fourth quarter touchdown to defeat ETSU 17-10 last week, while the Terriers throttled VMI 51-36 for their second straight win behind 439 rushing yards via Wofford’s triple-option attack, a definite challenge for linebacker Jared Folks and the Bucs’ defense.
“Doing your job, trusting each other, that’s the big thing,” said Folks, who missed the first three games of the season with injury. “Trust that the man next to you is going to do his job, so you can do yours. If you’re doing somebody else’s job, then who’s doing yours? So, everybody doing their job, then we’ll be fine.”
According to Spagnoletti, who leads the Bucs with 16 receptions, the ETSU offense is still looking for balance in the passing game to go with the dynamic running back duo of Quay Holmes and Jacob Saylors. Trey Mitchell has thrown for 819 yards and five scores for ETSU, which is averaging 21.8 points per game.
“Last year’s team, we were hungry,” Spagnoletti said. “We definitely had an identity that right now we’re still trying to figure out.”
“We’re anywhere from two to four or five plays away from being 4-1. We haven’t found a way to make those plays and we’re sitting where we are right now at 2-3,” added Sanders. “We’ve still got a lot of football to play. We’re still a good football team.
“I think we played a good football team last week and we have played some pretty good football teams this year. We still have some more on our schedule. Our challenge is just keep getting better, keep improving and see where we can go from where we are right now.”
ETSU has definitely faced a different mindset from opposing teams this season after last year’s surprising run to a share of the SoCon title and advancing to the FCS playoffs.
“I told the guys going into the season, there’s a whole lot of difference in playing a schedule, getting ready to play this season when you’re coming off a four-win season and nobody’s really expecting a lot out of you and when you come off a season where you won a championship and they’ve got that game marked on their schedule,” Sanders said. We didn’t play many games last year where the fans were waiting for us to come to town, or the team had us marked on the schedule ready to play.
“I think we’ve played some of those games this year. Just talking with Furman’s media, their radio people, that this was a game they definitely had marked on their schedule as a big game. We have started getting everybody’s best shot, it becomes a little more difficult.”
Still, don’t count out Bucs out of the race for the Southern Conference crown, and a win over Wofford would certainly help the cause. Kickoff is slated for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday at William B. Greene Jr. Stadium.
“I like to think, and I think everybody else thinks that we’re getting better each week as far as in preparation and practice. We’ve been going out there, we’ve been competing, fighting through it all, having a positive mindset,’ Spagnoletti said. “We want to do what we did last year, win the conference, and this conference is still wide open. There’s a whole lot of things up still for grabs.
“I mean, last year I’m pretty sure we had two conference losses and right now that’s where we’re at. So, it’s not like there’s anything crazy going on that we haven’t already seen. We just have to go out there and continue to compete and practice. Practice hard and then go out there and get the job done on Saturday.”
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543
