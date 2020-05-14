The plan was to repeat as state champions. The coronavirus had other ideas.
Patrick Henry senior Maggie Buchanan has refused to allow lost opportunity get her down.
“Initially, we were really all upset. We love [track] Coach [Mark] Love so much so just having one more year with him as our coach and to give him one more state title and give our school one more, that was so tough,” said Buchanan, one of four seniors who led the Rebels to the Class 1 state girls team championship last year for the first time since 1996. “Immediately after that, I don’t know about the other girls, but I was just like this is for our safety…”
Instead of being bitter about a season that never was due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Buchanan figures the Rebels will still go into the 2021 season as defending state champions.
“Last year was such a good year so it was like last year could be our senior year because it was so good,” said Buchanan, who thinks the Rebels will still be a threat to repeat in ‘21. “To be able to maybe defend our state title this year would have been really nice, but we went out on the best possible note last year.
“For me I was just so thankful that we did as well as we did last year and gave Coach Love at least that one girls state title.”
Buchanan, along with fellow seniors Sarah Cornett, Abigail Belcher and Catherine Grossman, were hoping to lead the Rebels to back-to-back state titles for the first time in school history.
Practice began as usual in March for less than two weeks when schools were closed, at least temporarily, due to the coronavirus.
“I think initially we were so upset because this was the last chance and there is no closure now for any of it,” she said. “I think just after they announced it [closed) we were all going to the track individually to do our workouts.”
It wasn’t long before schools were permanently closed for the remainder of the spring, followed by the cancellation of all spring sports.
“When they called it, I think it was about a week afterwards that I was still going to the track and doing workouts by myself. I think we were all sad because we couldn’t be training together,” Buchanan said. “That hit me the hardest because it is no fun to just go run laps by myself.
“I think we were all just so sad that we didn’t have closure for any of it, and we couldn’t get one more title for Coach Love, but also we had to work out by ourselves and couldn’t push each other.”
Buchanan had a terrific three-year career for the Rebels, not only helping Patrick Henry to a team title last year, but also winning the 200 meters, 400 meters and combining with teammates to claim the 4x100 relay. In addition, Buchanan also won the 400 meter title as a sophomore.
Not bad for a senior who followed in the footsteps of her talented mother, noted local track athlete Rebecca (Russell) Buchanan.
“I never could have done it without my mom who was my coach and Coach Love, who is our main coach or my teammates,” she said. “It is not really an individual thing at the end of the day.
“[Mom} was super good. I am not as good compared to what she was. She could care less if I ran track. She was like it is always a choice to go out there and choose to run so that is nice.”
She even calmed her mother down after the news came that the dream of a repeat has come to a premature end.
“My mom was so upset for me and I was like ‘Mom, it is all OK, this is all to save our lives’,” she said, with a laugh. “If I don’t get to die from a 400, I guess I will be OK.”
Buchanan is like all area seniors, whose final year of high school ended like no other. Students have had to finish up via virtual learning, while also missing out on sports, prom and perhaps even a proper graduation.
Yet, Buchanan has had a good attitude through it all.
“I have enjoyed my senior year. I have had time to think about it a lot more than I would have if I was going to track practice every afternoon and staying up late doing homework,” Buchanan said. “Now I have sort of been able to slow down and think about the past three years where I probably wouldn’t have had that much time. It would have gone by just so quickly if we had been in track and school.”
Buchanan plans to attend Emory & Henry College, but instead of running for the Wasps, she plans to join the school’s adventure team, and what an adventure it should be.
“I have thought so hard about running there because they would be like the place I would run if I did end up running, but I decided to do the adventure team there,” said Buchanan, who is still deciding on a major. “That is like rock climbing and kayaking and hiking, just to sort of do different things.
“Running can get sort of boring sometimes so I thought it might be fun where I could compete primarily against myself I guess. I can focus more on individual goals and on who is doing better than me and the times.
“I thought that might be something fun to try. I am super excited for that.”
It is safe to say that Buchanan enjoyed her tenure at Patrick Henry, even the way it ended.
“It is sort of sad at first, then I think about where it could have been where I hated high school and I hated every minute of running and learning and all that, but I am still lucky to where I was in a good high school and got three years,” she said. “I was able to do as much as I wanted to those years.
“I am sad. Some people I will never see again, I didn’t really get to say bye to, but that is just a little small price to pay.”
Buchanan completed her final high school requirements on Thursday, but her high school days certainly didn’t end the way she expected it too.
“I actually finished up today so today was the last day of school at home,” she said. “It is a weird feeling.”
Editor’s note: Much more on the Patrick Henry track team in Saturday’s edition.
