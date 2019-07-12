BRISTOL, Tenn. – Bryan Wright spends his weekdays working in land development off the North Carolina coast.
On weekends, the 45-year-old resident of Grandy, North Carolina, loves to decompress in his radical Cadillac.
Meet one of the stars of tonight’s Monster Truck Madness program at Bristol Motor Speedway.
Wright is the driver of the Virginia Beach-based “Hooked” Monster Truck. The Hooked creation, which features a 2014 Cadillac Escalade body and all sorts of funky features, is a two-time winner of the freestyle portion of the Monster Truck Madness event.
From Sam Boyd Stadium in Las Vegas to the province of Newfoundland in Canada, Wright said he enters each competition with the same basic goal.
“We want to thrill the fans,” he said. “Everywhere we go, the fans motivate us and we like to give back.”
Tonight’s program will be highlighted by the iconic Bigfoot, a St. Louis-based truck that has won the racing segment of Monster Truck Madness every year since 2013.
Four-time and defending Bristol winner Larry Swim retired from Team Bigfoot earlier this year, so the pressure has shifted to Darron Schnell in Bigfoot No. 19.
“[Bigfoot] is the truck to beat,” Wright said. “That’s an awesome piece of equipment with top-notch drivers and crewmen. It’s really not a rivalry between us. I’m more of fan of that truck.”
Wright said he grew up watching USHRA Monster Jam events, which became a staple on afternoon television for many motorsports enthusiasts.
“I watched Dennis Anderson from the time I was a kid,” said Wright of the creator, owner and driver of famed Grave Digger truck from Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina. “I met the right people at the right time and just kind of fell into this sport.”
For the past 10 years, Wright has been soaring and roaring in his 12,000-pound contraption which features tranquil paint scheme with images of a large Marlin soaring from a blue sea with a fishing boat in the background.
“I love what I do and I love everybody out here,” Wright said. “We’re family in the pits, but it’s time to race when we put on that helmet and come on the track.”
Other familiar trucks to watch tonight include Stone Crusher, Kraken, Bad Company and the 2016 Ram dump truck called Dirt Crew.
“For various reasons I haven’t had much success in the racing portion of the event here, but I’m looking to put it all together this weekend in racing and freestyle,” Wright said. “We love this Bristol facility.”
Gates will open tonight at 5 for a pit party, with the show beginning at 7:30. The program will also include drift cars from Knoxville-based East10Drift, a freestyle motocross stunt show by Team FMX and an appearance by the 50,000-pound, three-story tall, fire-breathing creature called Megasaurus.
For drifting competitor Abram Heath, Monster Truck Madness represents a homecoming. The 30-year-old Maryville, Tennessee, resident grew up 40 minutes from BMS in Meadowview, Virginia.
“My family was into tractor pulls and drag racing when I grew up, and I used to take my car out to Bristol Dragway for open events in high school,” Heath said. “After I moved to Tennessee, a friend and I attended one of the East10 drifting events in Knoxville and thought it was awesome. Things just snowballed from there.”
To a newcomer, the spectacle of drifting can appear like controlled chaos. It’s actually a complex technique where a driver intentionally oversteers, with loss of traction in the rear wheels or all tires, while maintaining control and driving the car through the entirety of a corner.
This form of motorsport has gained popularity through flashy motion pictures such as “The Fast and the Furious: Tokyo Drift.”
“Drifting is a great way to leave all your stress at the door, express yourself and just have fun,” said Heath, who works at the massive DENZO Manufacturing auto parts facility in Maryville.
Heath has mastered his difficult craft to the level that he now serves as a driving instructor at the Sweetwater Motorplex Park in Niota, Tennessee.
According to Heath, success in drifting requires a mix of precision, experience and courage.
“I’m usually a full-throttle kind of person,” said Heath, who has gone up to 120 mph in a drifting event. “Once my adrenalin is pumping, I’m having a good time. But this takes a lot of foot work and hand work. Your reactions have to be extremely quick because one mistake could cost you everything.”
Heath’s 1990 Nissan 240SX features an American flag paint scheme.
“Going fast, that’s my thing,” Heath said. “This is the fourth year I’ve come to this event and interest in drifting has continued to grow.
“I’ve got a lot of friends from the Bristol, Washington County and Chilhowie areas, so we’re looking to put on a show and have a great time here at Bristol Motor Speedway.”