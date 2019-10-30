ABINGDON, Va. – Union High School volleyball player Emili Brooks is closing on the Virginia High School League career record for kills, but her quest took a theatrical twist Wednesday evening.
En route to the 5 p.m. semifinal match in the Mountain 7 District tournament, the Union bus was forced to stop in Abingdon to allow Barter Theatre audience members to cross Main Street.
After spectators from the production of the Broadway staple “The Producers” cleared, Brooks and the Bears put on their own show with a 25-21, 25-17, 25-23 victory over the Gate City Blue Devils.
The 5-foot-10 Brooks soared for 26 kills to run her career total to 1,713. Brooks is only three kills away from breaking the VHSL mark, according to Union coach Kim Moore.
“I found out about the record around the middle of the season,” Brooks said. “I’m not completely sure how far away I am now, but I’m excited about it. I never really expected all this when I started playing the game. I’ve just tried to play hard.”
So how did Brooks adjust to the traffic jam?
“That was interesting,” Brooks said. “We were pretty close to being late, and we basically went straight to the court when we got to the gym.”
Jayda Smith supplied 18 kills and 11 digs for Union. Isabella Blagg (27 digs), Brook Bailey (46 assists) and Abbi Dickenson (10 digs) also played well while Brooks added 19 digs.
“It was a bit of a rush tonight with the traffic and we were a little off-kilter at the start, but it’s a good day whenever you can beat Gate City in three,” Moore said.
Moore come to expect poise under pressure from Brooks.
“Emili is a blessing to coach,” Moore said. “Any (college) coach not looking at her is missing out an awesome player.
Union clinched the top seed in Region 2D and will host a first Region 2D game next Wednesday.
Gate City (15-10) was led by Kaley Jenkins (14 assists), Sarah Thompson (12 kills, 11 digs), Lexie Summers (15 digs) and Kinslee Hammonds (10 kills). The Blue Devils wasted a 14-10 lead in the third set
“We have to close out when we have opportunities like that and we need to do a better of job of controlling the net,” GC coach Amy Reed said.
Abingdon 3, John Battle 0
On a team blessed with power hitters, AHS senior Cassie Farley has added a new dimension to the Falcon attack.
Relying on assortment of off-speed shots and clever angles, the left-handed Farley collected 17 kills as AHS swept the John Battle Trojans by a 25-23, 25-12, 25-21 margin.
In addition to her booming kills down the middle, Farley was effective with power tips, soft tips and intelligent placement in the corners.
“For the past couple years, I was hitting at the same spot without mixing anything up,” Farley said. “This season, I’ve been working hard to switch everything around. That approach takes time and help from my teammates.”
Morgan Blevins contributed 11 kills for AHS while Katie Harless (nine kills), Alexis Brown (nine kills), Emme Thompson (35 assists, eight digs) and Lacie Bertke (13 digs) were the other AHS standouts.
“Everybody in our district wants to beat us and Battle always comes hard,” Abingdon coach Rachel Kopp said. “Cassie has really broadened her skills, and it’s helping us.”
Farley recently made a verbal commitment to play volleyball at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, while Harless and Kara Miller are headed to King University. Two other AHS seniors are looking at college volleyball programs.
“Making my college decision was a big relief,” Farley said. “I was stressed last year and over the summer because I had no idea where I wanted to go. I can just relax and play my game now.”
The Falcons are now 23-3, the best overall record during the eight-year run by Kopp. AHS will host Magna Vista Tuesday in the Region 3D tourney.
The leaders for John Battle (10-13) included Bethany Smith (16 digs) and Keelie Pippin with 16 assists.
“Abingdon is a big and strong team, and they played great,” Battle coach Brittni Haderer said. “There’s no time for mistakes this time of the year. It’s go time, and we definitely learned a lesson tonight.”
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.