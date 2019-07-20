BRISTOL, Tenn. – The Bristol Little League baseball program has emerged as a dynasty, but the latest chapter came up one inning short.
In Saturday’s opening round of the Tennessee Major League tournament, Bristol dropped a 15-7 decision to Clarksville at the Bristol Little League facility behind Holston View Elementary School.
Bristol has advanced to the District 5 championship eight straight years, winning the title four of the past five seasons. Bristol posted a perfect record against four teams from Johnson City and Jonesborough this year.
After falling behind 5-2 Saturday, Bristol scored four runs in the bottom of the fifth inning to take a 6-5 lead.
Behind a deep lineup featuring Greg Doman, Drew Campbell, Beau Bryant and Tyler Mixon, Clarksville answered with a 10-run barrage in the sixth inning.
“We decided to bring in our closer in the last inning, and things just didn’t go our way,” Bristol manager Jeff Ezzell said. “We made too many errors early and late, and then I made a poor coaching decision by not leaving my pitcher in.”
Bristol collected seven hits. Cooper Harris reached on two singles, a triple and an intentional walk.
Spunky left-hander Kaden Hicks threw 70 of his allotted 85 pitches over five innings for Bristol before giving way to a reliever.
Hicks was described “as a ball of fire” by his coach.
“Kaden is a little guy who weighs about 70 pounds, and he gives us everything he has in every game. He’s a joy to watch and he was special again today,” Ezzell said.
Ezzell said the powerful Harris compiled a .930 batting average in the regular season and he has the documentation to support that eye-popping stat.
The Bristol roster includes three players with travel ball experience in Harris, Luke Hicks and Takoda Crowder. Leadoff batter Caleb Fritz hit .800 in season, Ezzell said.
According to Ezzell, there is no secret to the Bristol dynasty.
“All the teams in our league stress fundamentals early and we keep up that work throughout the season,” said Ezzell, a former Tennessee High School athlete who served 16 years in the Army where he earned the rank of sergeant.
Ezzell has worked in various Little League roles for 35 years, coaching the Bristol Major League program for 12 years.
The Bristol, Tennessee, team is a combination of the former leagues from Fairview, Western and Avoca. Avoca competed under the Cal Ripken league sanction until 2017.
This is the first time that the Major League tourney has been held at the current facility, which was once Fairview Little League.
“Having the opportunity to host this event is huge for Bristol Little League,” Ezzell said. “We take a lot of pride in our teams from Bristol, Tennessee.
“I’m more frustrated at myself than the kids today,” Ezzell said. “Every loss we have goes on my shoulders.”
In afternoon action Tullahoma edged Lexington 2-1 and Morristown blanked Maryville 13-0.
At press time Saturday night, Nashville-based Goodlettsville was leading Smith County 6-1. Bristol, which has earned two wins at the state level during its run of four district titles, will face the Goodlettsville-Smith County loser tonight at 8:30.
Bennett Gammon of Smith County won Friday’s home run derby, with 34 homers in six minutes.
“We’re going to start fresh Sunday, go with our ace (Harris) on the mound and rock and roll,” Ezzell said.
The squad from Nashville-based Goodlettsville has advanced to the Little World Series twice this decade, falling to Tokyo, Japan, in the 2012 championship game.
“Goodlettsville sets the standard in this state,” Ezzell said.