Sage advice has been passed on from fathers to sons as long as baseball has been played and catcher Eli Wilson of the Bristol Pirates got some very useful instructions from his old man.
“Just to never take anything for granted, because this game can flip on you real quick,” Wilson said. “He told me when it’s going well, continue to make adjustments and continue to work and when things aren’t going well, don’t take it too hard and just continue to put your nose to the grindstone and try to find ways to get better results.”
It just so happens that the guy offering those pointers played 14 seasons in the majors and made his mark as a reliable catcher.
Dan Wilson appeared in 1,299 regular-season games with the Cincinnati Reds and Seattle Mariners from 1992-2005. He was one of the best defensive catchers in the history of the game and the numbers – mainly a .995 fielding percentage – back that up.
Eli Wilson plays the same position as his dad.
Eli Wilson attended the University of Minnesota like his dad.
Yet, Eli Wilson is not defined by being the son of a former American League All-Star.
“That doesn’t really affect me on a day-to-day basis in terms of the baseball side of things,” Eli Wilson said. “Obviously, it’s nice to have someone to call and text after games that can give you some advice or words of wisdom, but beyond that I don’t really think about it too much. I’m just out here trying to play my game.”
Sure, he hung out in the clubhouse as a tyke around the likes of Ichiro Suzuki, Jamie Moyer and Edgar Martinez, but he’s not one to namedrop or brag.
This is a kid forging his own identity.
“Eli was humble,” said Chris Moedritzer, his coach at Garfield High School in Seattle. “You would have never known his father Dan was the best catcher in Mariners history and one of the best in the game during his time in the big leagues. If Eli felt any pressure to play at a high level because of who his father was, he certainly didn’t show it while he was at Garfield.”
Wilson dabbled in pitching and the infield during the early days of his high school career, but eventually wound up at catcher in what you could say is the family business.
He wasn’t a highly-recruited prospect and playing at Minnesota was his best option.
“Both my parents went there,” Wilson said. “That was kind of my only opportunity to play baseball at a big Division I school.”
He certainly came into his own with the Golden Gophers.
“When Eli first got to Minnesota he was 6-foot-1, 150 pounds,” said Minnesota assistant coach Patrick Casey. “Within two years he had put on 20 to 25 pounds of muscle and had turned himself into one of the best defensive catchers in the country. You don’t get to where he is now without a superior work ethic and determination.”
Wilson had a team-best .294 batting average this past spring in earning All-Big Ten Conference honors.
“His game-tying hit in the Minneapolis Regional against UCLA [in 2018], his game-winning home run versus Nebraska, his home run in the Big Ten Tournament all come to mind,” Casey said. “There’s a lot of great memories from his career that stand out for me, but probably more so than any other was just watching him day in and day out make a name for himself here at Minnesota. It was really special to witness for me.”
The Pittsburgh Pirates selected Wilson in the 16th-round of June’s Major League Baseball Amateur Draft and he accepted a $125,000 signing bonus to bypass his final season of college eligibility.
“I loved my experience there,” Wilson said. “John Anderson is a tremendous coach and my teammates were awesome. Those are three years I will never forget and it was certainly hard to leave with one year still on the table, but the opportunity felt right. I love Minnesota and I’ll always remember those days.”
These days Wilson is having his ups and downs as a pro.
A recent slump has seen his batting average dip to .179, while he’s collected two home runs and five RBIs. Behind the dish is where he’s done his best work as he’s started 16 games at catcher, has thrown out eight potential base stealers and handled a diverse pitching staff typical of a rookie-league squad.
“It’s something that I think playing summer ball in college got me prepared for,” Wilson said. “You might meet a guy the day he pitches for the first time and that’s an interesting experience. I’ve caught so many guys at this point that rarely do you see a pitch or situation that you haven’t seen before. It’s just getting to know the strengths of guys and making sure they are as comfortable as they need to be on the mound.”
That’s just like his dad used to do it.
“Eli and Dan have had some very competitive wiffleball games in their backyard,” Moedritzer said.
The son is carrying the family name, but doesn’t see it as a burden.
“I’ve got some memories of being in the clubhouse and just growing up around the ballpark,” Eli Wilson said. “That was the coolest part. It just kind of felt normal because that’s what I grew up with.”