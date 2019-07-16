Second-Generation Standouts

Several second-generation standouts like Eli Wilson have played for the home team at DeVault Stadium over the years. The following is a look at 10 more notable sons of famous fathers who suited up for Bristol’s Appalachian League franchise:

Patrick Palmeiro, Bristol White Sox (2013)

Rafael Palmeiro collected 3,020 hits and 569 home runs in his MLB career. His son hit .228 with five home runs and 27 RBIs during his summer in Bristol.

Audry Santana, Bristol White Sox (2013)

Rafael Santana won a World Series ring with the New York Mets in 1986, while his son hit .147 in 11 games for the Bristol White Sox 17 years later.

Pete Rose Jr., Bristol White Sox (2011, 2012)

The son and namesake of the Hit King, Rose Jr. managed the BriSox to a 43-90 mark in his two seasons as skipper.

Harold Baines Jr., Bristol White Sox (2009)

Harold Baines Sr. will be a member of the Baseball Hall of Fame’s Class of 2019. His son and namesake spent his only professional season in Bristol, hitting .147 in 25 games.

Trayce Thompson, Bristol White Sox (2009)

Trayce’s father, Mychal, won two NBA titles with the Los Angeles Lakers and his older brother, Klay, is a sharpshooter for the Golden State Warriors. Trayce chose baseball and broke in with Bristol, six years prior to his MLB debut.

Oney Guillen, Bristol White Sox (2007)

Ozzie Guillen was the manager of the Chicago White Sox and paid his son a visit in Bristol during the All-Star break. Oney hit .122 during his time with the BriSox.

Frank Viola III, Bristol White Sox (2005, 2007)

The son of the 1987 World Series MVP and 1988 American League Cy Young winner battled injuries and pitched to the tune of a 5-2 record with a 4.05 ERA in 24 games (15 starts) for Bristol.

Jim Terrell, Bristol White Sox (1997)

Jim Terrell hit .216 with 22 RBIs during his only season in Bristol and never reached the majors like his dad, Jerry, who played for the Minnesota Twins and Kansas City Royals.

Daryle Ward, Bristol Tigers (1994)

Daryle Ward hit .267 with five home runs and 30 RBIs for Bristol and would reach the big leagues four years later. He and his dad, Gary, remain the only father-son combination in MLB history to hit for the cycle. Gary did it on Sept. 18, 1980 for the Minnesota Twins and Daryle did so on May 26, 2004 for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Kasey McKeon, Bristol Tigers (1989)

Kasey hit .242 with Bristol in the summer of ‘89, the same season his dad, Jack, was managing the San Diego Padres.