The rain took away a win for Santiago Florez last week.
Bad weather gave him a complete-game shutout on Wednesday.
Florez pitched a four-hitter as the Bristol Pirates posted a 2-0 Appalachian League road victory over the Danville Braves in a game that was shortened to five innings due to rain.
Florez was two outs away from getting his first win of the season on Aug. 1 when lightning and rain caused a cancellation against Greeneville in a game the Pirates (22-24) led 8-2.
Florez (1-0, 3.12 ERA) benefitted from a downpour on Wednesday as he overcame five walks and struck out three to notch his first W of the season.
The BriBucs scored both of their runs in the third inning as Jesus Valdez had a RBI single and later scored on an error. Chase Murray and Francisco Acuna each had two hits in the win.
Cody Milligan had a pair of hits for Danville.
Bristol hosts the Kingsport Mets (22-25) today at 6 p.m. in a doubleheader. It will be a pivotal matchup as the Pirates sit in third place in the Appy League’s West Division and the Mets are a half-game back in fourth place.
Johnson City (26-21) and Elizabethton (24-23) lead the division.