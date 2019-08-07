Santiago

Santiago Florez

 Bristol Herald Courier file photo

The rain took away a win for Santiago Florez last week.

Bad weather gave him a complete-game shutout on Wednesday.

Florez pitched a four-hitter as the Bristol Pirates posted a 2-0 Appalachian League road victory over the Danville Braves in a game that was shortened to five innings due to rain.

Florez was two outs away from getting his first win of the season on Aug. 1 when lightning and rain caused a cancellation against Greeneville in a game the Pirates (22-24) led 8-2.

Florez (1-0, 3.12 ERA) benefitted from a downpour on Wednesday as he overcame five walks and struck out three to notch his first W of the season.

The BriBucs scored both of their runs in the third inning as Jesus Valdez had a RBI single and later scored on an error. Chase Murray and Francisco Acuna each had two hits in the win.

Cody Milligan had a pair of hits for Danville.

Bristol hosts the Kingsport Mets (22-25) today at 6 p.m. in a doubleheader. It will be a pivotal matchup as the Pirates sit in third place in the Appy League’s West Division and the Mets are a half-game back in fourth place.

Johnson City (26-21) and Elizabethton (24-23) lead the division.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments