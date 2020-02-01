BRISTOL, Va. – Another edition of the V-T basketball series broke out at the Bearcat Den on Saturday evening.
Except this time Tennessee High was dressed in orange representing the Slater Wolves and Virginia High was wearing the gold and blue of the Douglass Demons.
It was all part of the Bristol Classic, with the Bearcats and Vikings doing their part to help honor the alumni, many of whom were in attendance from a pair of local black high schools that closed their doors in 1965.
“This means more than just basketball,” Virginia High senior Gavin Austin said. “All the alumni coming back and watching us play, it really meant a lot to us.”
Austin played like it too, scoring 29 points for the Bearcats, who had lost to the Vikings by 31 points last month, but took Tennessee High to the final buzzer in an inspired effort 63-58 loss.
“He is a good player,” said Tennessee High senior Cole McBrayer, who scored 18 points, including five 3s to help the Vikings rally from a 10-point halftime deficit. “I played travel ball with him for a while. I am good buddies with him, he is a good player.”
Virginia High (11-9), which lost to Marion on Friday, played inspired ball from the start, outscoring the Vikings 23-11 in the second quarter to take a 33-23 lead at the halftime break.
“We took a tough loss last night and some of us take it personal. We just came in and just went back to work today,” Virginia High head coach Wayne Rasnick said. “We had a [10] point lead at halftime and then it was six [point deficit] at the end of the third quarter.
“We didn’t want that to happen, but it did and we tried to do what we could in that run. I thought the kids came out with a lot of energy tonight and they played really hard.”
Especially Austin, who not only had 20 first half points, but also led the Bearcats with seven rebounds, five steals and three assists.
“I got hot early and my teammates kept finding me and getting me the ball,” Austin said. “It definitely felt more like a rivalry game tonight, especially with the atmosphere.”
McBrayer scored 10 points – including a trio of 3s – in the third quarter, as the Vikings outscored the Bearcats 25-9 to take a 48-42 lead going into the final period.
“I think we were up by the end of the third quarter [by six points] and then I don’t think we ever trailed from that point on,” Tennessee High head coach Roby Witcher said. “We didn’t get a big lead like we wanted to. You want to get that first bucket and go up 30 points, but you can’t do that.
“They were set on making an effort. Gavin Austin, that guy can go. I think he had 20 in the first half and we did a good job on him in the second half.”
While the Vikings went up by as much as nine points early in the fourth quarter, Austin and Isaac Simcox – who had eight of his 12 points in the final eight minutes – helped the Bearcats whittle the margin down to 60-58 with 42.2 seconds left.
Tennessee High scored the final three points at the free throw line.
“I thought [Gavin] played extra well,” Rasnick said. “We had several kids step up and play extremely well. I am proud of our kids.”
Tennessee High (19-8), which finished off a season sweep of the Bearcats, was able to finish off what had been a memorable week.
“It was a lot fun. It was a full week event,” McBrayer said. “We got to talk to some former players at Slater so that was cool and just coming out here and wearing their colors and trying to represent them the best we can, it was a lot of fun.”
The 6-foot-7 duo of Nolan Wishon (13 points, 11 rebounds, four blocked shots) and Blake Fauver (16 points, 12 rebounds) also contributed to the Vikings, who represented Slater just fine.
“We had a couple of old Slater alumni come into our practice on Wednesday and talk to the kids and tell them some pretty neat stories from Mr. [Lawrence] Bell and Mr. [Tommy] McDaniel,” said Witcher, whose father was a teacher at Slater. “It was pretty neat.”
GIRLS
Virginia High 49, Tennessee High 23
It was the Douglass Demons that that came out on top in the girls game, with Maria Wilson scoring 18 points and Ale Sydnor adding 15 to lead the Bearcats past the Vikings.
That win came less than 24 hours after the Bearcats (12-8) picked up a key Southwest District win against Marion.
“They played hard tonight and I am very proud of the effort defensively and offensively we got some shots,” said Virginia High head coach Kevin Timmons, whose Bearcats have beaten the Vikings three times this season. “We are hoping we are running in the right direction right now. You want to be playing your best basketball by the end of the year and we are starting to get going.”
Tennessee High (6-21), which snapped a 10-game losing skid on Friday, shot just 20 percent from the field and 25 percent from the free throw line.
“They are a good basketball team. We have had challenges this year. We had a three-game week and were coming off that high from last night,” Tennessee High head coach Kim Bright said. “I wish we would have responded better, but we didn’t.
“We will keep fighting and working and be ready to go Tuesday.”
Both sides enjoyed being part of the Bristol Classic, the brainchild of Virginia High alumnus and former area coach Preston Mitchell, in what was seen as an ideal way to begin Black History Month in the region.
“It was an honor to be part of the event and represent Slater,” said Bright, whose Vikings were led by Kenzie Nickels with 14 points and 11 boards. Tori Ryan pulled down 12 rebounds in the loss.
“We enjoyed it,” added Timmons, whose Bearcats got four assists from Sydnor and three steals by Wilson. “It was a great way to acknowledge our past and still embrace the good things that came from our past.”
