A basketball visionary and a coaching trailblazer who is enshrined in four different athletic hall of fames, Dorsey Sims was a winning coach for all eras.
He won when Jim Crow laws in the South dictated segregation, triumphing in 106 of the 127 basketball games he coached at all-black Slater High School in Bristol, Tennessee.
Sims was still winning after integration occurred, guiding Chattanooga Riverside to TSSAA state championships in 1968 and 1969 and winning two more titles at Memphis Melrose in 1978 and 1983.
He joined Larry Finch’s staff at powerful Memphis State University as an assistant coach in 1986 and the Tigers churned out victories as Sims helped mentor future NBA players such as Elliot Perry, Lorenzen Wright and Anfernee “Penny” Hardaway.
From Northeast Tennessee to West Tennessee in gyms large and small, Sims achieved legend status in the Volunteer State.
His head-coaching record at the high school level: 654-200.
The number of lives he affected in a positive manner: Countless.
“ One of the things that I am the most proud of is when I talk to his former players, they talk about the impact he had,” said Dorsey Sims III, the youngest of the coach’s two sons. “They tell me about the lessons he taught them that they’ve taught their children and grandchildren and it’s a powerful statement and powerful remembrance. I’m extremely honored to hear those things about my father.”
Many of the standouts from Slater who played for Sims will on hand Saturday at Virginia High’s Bearcat Den as Tennessee High plays VHS in the Bristol Classic.
Alumni from Slater and Douglass (the all-black school in Bristol, Virginia) will be recognized in a 4 p.m. ceremony and the varsity games will follow as the VHS girls and boys teams will wear throwback uniforms honoring Douglass and the THS girls and boys squads will be wearing jerseys with Slater emblazoned across the front.
Sims, who died in 2000, would certainly have enjoyed the trip down memory lane.
An Oklahoma native and former football star at Tennessee State University, Sims arrived in Bristol from McReynolds High School in South Pittsburg, Tennessee, in the fall of 1960 and became the athletic director, head football coach and head basketball coach at Slater.
On Sundays he could be found serving as a deacon at Lee Street Baptist Church.
He went 5-0 against crosstown rival Douglass as the gridiron boss at Slater, but his hoops teams were downright dominant.
“ He wanted us to win and he taught us how to win,” said Sam White, who averaged 26.5 points per game during the 1964-65 season for the Slater Wolves. “We went to practice and we practiced. If we got caught doing something, we had to run laps. That is being a coach. We might not have realized it at the time, but he was making us better.”
What made Sims such a good molder of men?
“ He earned respect because he treated us all the same,” said Lawrence Bell Jr., who was the captain of Slater’s football and basketball teams during the 1964-65 school year. “He wasn’t only interested in winning football and basketball games, he taught us about sportsmanship and cared about our grades. He encouraged us to do well academically.”
Dorsey’s wife, Jeanette, actually taught at Douglass on the Virginia side of town.
“ I think if we lost to ‘em, she probably ribbed him a little bit,” White said. “Just in a joking manner.”
Dorsey Sims III was 6-years-old during his father’s final season at Slater.
“ I was the number one fan and I thought of all those Slater players as my big brothers,” Dorsey Sims III said. “I’m in a lot of the old photos in some of the scrapbooks. I was right there with the team on the sidelines.”
When the schools in Bristol integrated in the fall of 1965, Sims didn’t get an opportunity to coach at Tennessee High. Not even as an assistant.
“ They told me I needed to be a little more patient,” Sims told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Robert Anderson in 1991. “I said, ‘Man, we’ve been waiting 100 years.’ I’m gone. The problem was they just weren’t ready for a black coach.”
It wouldn’t be the first or last time Sims faced prejudice.
“ Even though things were extremely different in the early-60s than they are now, racism is still racism,” Dorsey Sims III said. “It still exists today, it’s just a little more sophisticated. It was just more blunt and in your face back then than it is now.”
Dorsey Sims always rose above it – in Bristol, Chattanooga and Memphis.
“ Coach Sims was huge on the Memphis basketball scene,” said Justin Wimmer, a Bristol resident who played at Wooddale High School in Memphis and played collegiately for the Memphis Tigers from 1993-95. “Not just for the wins and state titles, but more for the time in history he did it. Even Memphis at the time he was there was really divided and he succeeded against all odds. He broke down racial barriers and promoted the city of Memphis.”
Sims served an assistant at Memphis State University – as it was known at the time – from 1986-1996. Larry Finch had played for Sims at Melrose High School.
“ Coach Sims was smiling and joking all the time,” Wimmer said. “He was at the end of his career when I played for him, but he still had a great role within the team and our success. He always had your back.”
At Whites Creek High School, David Vaughn was the 1991 and 1992 MVP of the Arby’s Classic – played each December at Bristol’s Viking Hall – later starred for the Memphis Tigers and was a first-round draft pick of the NBA’s Orlando Magic in 1995.
He was yet another player who gained valuable advice from Sims.
“ He would train me and the other big guys during practice with shooting drills and post moves,” Vaughn said. “He had a knack for chemistry and consistency. …. I can remember Coach Sims saying you have to headhunt when you go to set your screens on offense.”
The guy who had been around the block a time or two also made sure to keep those college stars grounded.
“ It was his responsibility to check the dorms to make sure everyone went to class,” Vaughn said. “He would always call us prima donnas as a way to say, ‘You don’t get a big head and think you are bigger than life.’ “
From future NBA standouts to his stars at Slater – men like White, Bell, Johnny McCurdy, Wayne Daggs, Harold Roller, Marvin Beidleman, Johnny Gudger and Virgil Sensabaugh – Sims was a father figure and remains an icon 20 years after his death.
“ It wasn’t just all about sports with him,” Bell said. “He was a great man.”
