When Amaya Lee was playing point guard over the course of four seasons for Virginia High’s girls basketball team, she could always look down at the wooden floor at the Bearcat Den and take pride in the fact that the playing surface known as “Ballard Lee Court” was named in honor of her grandfather.
Currently a freshman playing basketball at King University, Lee can smile on those occasions when her team gathers in the school’s Hall of Fame room to review the scouting report and she looks up and catches a glimpse of the photo of her grandfather, who is an inductee in King’s athletic shrine.
Ballard Lee was a big man who did big things in Bristol, a larger than life figure whose impact on the city lives on 11 years after his death.
“Everywhere I go in Bristol and people find out that my name is Amaya Lee, they always ask if I am related to Ballard Lee,” Amaya said recently. “Just knowing he left that kind of legacy on people in the Bristol community shows me how great of a person he was.”
The basketball teams at Virginia High and Tennessee High will play each other on Saturday in the Bristol Classic as the squads pay tribute to Douglass and Slater, the all-black schools that existed until 1965 during the Jim Crow era of segregation.
Ballard Lee was one of Douglass’ most distinguished graduates, a football and basketball star for the Demons.
He was recruited to play defensive end at Tennessee State University.
He was drafted into the Marines and served a 13-month tour of duty in Vietnam.
Lee enrolled at King College after his time in the military service and become a star basketball player for head coach Al Nida’s Tornado.
In 1977 he became the first black head coach of a major sport in far Southwest Virginia as he took over the boys basketball program at VHS and held the post until 1990.
Lee coached in the very first Arby’s Classic, led the Bearcats to a berth in the 1988 VHSL Group AA state tournament and finished with a 158-128 record at the helm.
The Bristol Classic will be played on Ballard Lee Court Saturday and many in attendance will certainly share their memories of Ballard Lee the man.
Not that he’d want such attention.
“Ballard would be humbled and he would not want to have any credit for anything,” said Era Lee, his widow. “He would also have delegated praise to somebody else. If he was alive, he would not have wanted much fanfare. That was just the type of person he was.”
***
John Peltier vividly remembers the first time he met Ballard Lee.
The King College Tornado were going through preseason conditioning drills when a 6-foot-6, 220-pound behemoth with huge forearms began hooping it up.
“It was at that time I truly knew the meaning of what a big man in basketball was,” Peltier said.
Lee was one of two black players on King’s 1968-69 team that went 18-4 and won the Volunteer State Athletic Conference East Division title.
“Ballard was truly a dominant force on the basketball floor,” Peltier said. “This coming from his tremendous work ethic and the never-ending described self-improvement and improvement for the team.”
He certainly was an intimidating figure.
“Ballard was a soft-spoken man,” Peltier said. “Referees didn’t hear his words because they were distracted by his big hands and physical stature.”
Jim Norton, who later became Lee’s longtime assistant at Virginia High and wasn’t nearly as tall as his friend, remembered when he was a student at Carson-Newman and a melee occurred in the final moments of a game between Lee’s King squad and his school.
“A heck of a fight broke out and bodies were everywhere,” Norton said. “Almost every year during the first week or so of practice at Virginia High, Coach Lee used to tell about that fight and he swore that I sucker-punched him. I’d walk over and stand right beside him and said, ‘Are you gonna believe that?’ The players would just look at me and shake their head no.”
Lee had a sense of humor and was a family man.
“Ballard was the baby of his family,” Era Lee said. “I think it was nine kids in the family and they called him Little Ballard. He was the tallest one in the family and it was funny to hear his siblings call him Little Ballard.”
***
Born in the South in the 1940s, Lee was subject to the obstacles all young black men faced.
“Race relations in the Bristol area weren’t always the best when I was growing up, but it was better than what I saw traveling around the deep South,” Lee told the Bristol Herald Courier’s Allen Gregory in a 2006 interview. “Black athletes are now accepted, and there’s not as a much pressure on them to be the best just to earn a spot on the team.”
Lee faced many prejudices when he became a coaching pioneer in Southwest Virginia.
“He handled it well,” Norton said. “There were times when some strange things might’ve happened and the first thing I would think was, ‘Is this a black-and-white issue?’ After something happened Ballard would look at me ask, ‘Well, ain’t that hell?’ He would ask this question several times a night at certain places.”
A calming influence with a caring and kind demeanor, Lee gave respect and gained respect.
“He didn’t see color,” said Todd Lee, his son and a former star athlete at VHS. “He instilled in me that everybody was equal. … A lot of people asked what it was like to play for him and I tell them he treated everybody like they were his son. He had 12 sons and none of us were different than the other – he loved each one of us the same.”
He also won more games than he lost.
“Ballard knew the game of basketball. He knew how to get the players to play hard for him,” Norton said. “He really knew about fastbreak basketball. Al Nida put that in Ballard’s head as a player at King.”
Lee took an old-school approach that he had learned at Douglass under Steve Harris and at King under Nida.
“You better practice hard and get after it in practice or you’re not going to play in the game,” recalled former VHS guard Anthony Campbell. “I had started my sophomore and junior seasons and before my senior year he comes up to me and says I was going to be challenged for the starting point guard position because we had some young guys coming up. I liked the fact that he was challenging me, not because he thought I wasn’t going to be the starter, but he wanted me to get better and work harder.”
Opposing coaches knew they were in for a battle against the Bearcats.
“His teams were always well prepared and they also played hard,” said Jerry Myers, who coached against Ballard Lee while leading the Lee High Generals in the old Highlands District.
After leaving Virginia High, Lee had a two-year stint as an assistant on Phil Worrell’s staff at Virginia Intermont College.
“He was especially valuable in working with our post players,” Worrell said. “I knew Ballard from another time. I was the coach at Milligan College during his junior and senior years at King. He was a determined competitor and one of the best post players, especially rebounders, that any of my teams ever played against. But even in the midst of his competitive nature, he was always a gentleman.”
***
Ballard Lee’s funeral was held on May 3, 2009 at Lee Street Baptist Church and more than 1,200 folks showed up to honor him.
The Lee legacy lives on at Virginia High.
His nephew, Carlos, is a member of the athletic hall of fame at Concord University for his football exploits and has coached several sports at VHS. C.J. Lee, the son of Carlos, spent three seasons playing baseball in the Atlanta Braves farm system.
Amaya Lee and Derrick Lee – his grandkids – both had successful basketball careers with the Bearcats.
An oak tree was planted in his honor at Virginia High and the gym floor bears his name.
He won’t ever be forgotten by those who knew him.
“He was extremely loyal to the city and everyone in it,” Era Lee said. “He loved Bristol. He loved coaching at Virginia High. He was dedicated to being here in Bristol with people that he cared deeply for and I feel that appreciation was reciprocated at his funeral.”
His granddaughter certainly carries with her the memories of Ballard Lee, along with a valuable lesson she learned from a man she thinks about quite often.
“He always made everyone in the room laugh and light up,” Amaya Lee said. “When I was starting to play basketball he would always tell me to have fun.”
