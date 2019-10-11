BRISTOL, Tenn. - Imagine putting 16 big rigs on the steep banks at Bristol Motor Speedway and letting the drivers go at it for $100,000 in cash, along with a championship trophy to the winner.
That is exactly what will occur today when the Bandit Bristol Battle, featuring the Bandit Big Rig Series, tackles the “World’s Fastest Half-Mile.”
“It is just chaos. We are competitive. We are bumper to bumper when they throw the green flag,” said two-time defending Bandit Series points champion Ricky “Rude” Proffitt, who currently holds a 13-point lead over Mark “Wheel Man” Noble heading into the 10th and final race of the season. “The best time to pass is when they throw the green flag. You can’t wait.
“We are just wide open, but it is a different element, a different sound, it is a diesel sound. There is a little bit of smoke. It is just a big roar, you can feel it in your chest. It is just something different. I think it has really taken off. People really respond to it, the kids love it.”
The brainchild of Craig “The Godfather” Kruckeberg four years ago, the Big Rigs did an exhibition during Monster Trucks weekend last year in Bristol, earning a date for themselves this time around.
“We are excited to have them back. They were here last October as part of a show that we did and they put on an unbelievable exhibition of racing,” said Bristol Dragway Senior Director of Events Brandon Cross. “The response was so overwhelmingly positive from fans that were here, from those that heard about it, they spread the word about it, how much they loved it, what a great job they did, what a great show. Craig and the Bandit team wanted to come back so we are excited about them being here. It is going to be a fun show.”
Fun is what the Big Rigs are about. While the drivers want to win just like any other race, their real focus is family fun, especially for the kids.
“I am having a good time, me and my wife,” said Proffitt, who resides in Weaverville, N.C. “We have a close racing family. We are from all over the United States. It is a big family, that is just what it is. There ain’t no fighting, it ain’t no controversy.
“I like how we gel as a family. That is what we are. We are all a family, we have kids that come to our events and we are all about kids. I just think it works for McDonald’s with a Happy Meal and I think it is going to work for us.”
It will be a full day of activities at BMS today, starting with more than 100 trucks having been registered for a truck show at 9 a.m. The BMS gates open at 11 a.m., with qualifying runs at noon, followed by a pit party with a meet ‘n’ greet with drivers from 1-3 p.m.
All of that leads up to a trio of 10-lap heat races beginning at 3:30 p.m. There will also be Bandit Shootout races, a pair of Challenge races and the 30-lap feature event at 6:25 p.m., with the qualifying order for the modified Big Rigs determined by the luck of the draw.
“They weigh four times what a race car weighs. Our right front tires give out, our brakes give out so you have got to manage the race too,” Proffitt said. “Even though we are doing heat races, challenge races and then the main race, you still have to manage your tires to be there at the end.
“They are race trucks. They have been modified pretty good, but the appearance of them, we want to them look like the guy who just delivered milk this morning, a little pizzazz.”
There will also be Big Wheel competition for 10 children each during two brief intermissions, and they will leave with prizes, including that Big Wheel they drove.
One of the unique things about this series is all the elements that they have got going on, it is more than just a race,” Cross said. “They have got inflatable’s, a lot of things for kids. Obviously, the racing action will be great, but then throughout the day, they have got a lot of fun games for kids, a pit party where everybody can come down and meet the drivers and get autographs.
“They have done a really good job of not only providing great racing excitement, but also just the overall feel of the day. It is going to be a lot of fun, the weather looks great and we encourage everybody to come out.”
By the end of the day, a Bandit series champion will be crowned. Proffitt will be trying to hold off both Noble and Allen “Turbo” Boles, who trails by 45 points in third place. Boles joined Proffitt in giving media members rides around BMS on Friday morning.
“Everybody is competitive. Everybody is within about a second of each other, all the trucks are. It is really going to be a close call, it is a good race,” Boles said. “It is for the kids and the families. Everybody loves it and we love the kids and we like to put on a good show for everybody and make it a good family event. It is just a wonderful event for everybody.”
The fact that the Bandit Series gets to run at one of the most prestigious tracks in motorsports isn’t lost on the competitors, especially Kruckeberg, who thought up this organization a few years ago. He just hopes the drivers don’t get too aggressive.
“To be at Bristol, we watch Bristol on TV. For us, it is going to be fun, it is going to be a blast,” Kruckeberg said. “I get goose bumps just thinking about it, but we are here for our fans to get to watch. They are coming to watch the Bandit Series in Bristol. It is starting to get to a point, we have got to start focusing on the race…
“We have to think this is a half-mile track that we are racing at, plus it’s Bristol and I will tell the guys in the driver’s meeting that I would appreciate it if they don’t take out a couple of walls because insurance doesn’t cover anything inside the outside wall.”
Boles remembers attending Big Rig races at Bristol with his father many decades ago. Now he’s back, and he’s behind the wheel challenging for a championship.
“It is like a dream come true to me. I was over here watching the big trucks races back in the eighties,” said Boles, whose family has been involved in the trucking business for nearly 50 years, as have nearly all the Bandit competitors. “It kind of faded away, but now here we are back. I have always wanted to do this and here we are now.”
All eyes will be on Proffitt’s No. 14 truck with an opportunity to finish as Bandit champ for a third straight year.
“To win the first championship was just unreal and then to repeat, again it was just an awesome feeling,” Proffitt said. “We travel all over the United States. We go to different tracks. When we get there we get very little practice. You are either right or you are wrong.
“If, this is a big if, but if I did win it would just be the greatest thing there ever was. It would be a huge burden off my shoulder right now.
“Everybody is really close. It is really going to change and shake up so if I win I will just be tickled to death. If I don’t, I will be disappointed, but the guy that does win, I will congratulate him with a smile and wish him well.”
More important than the win is simply making sure those who attend leave with a smile as well.
“It is amazing. We came here last year and done a little short jaunt with the monster trucks and the people really reacted to it,” Proffitt said. “I love it. We have really promoted this thing. I think it is going to be a big turnout.
“We have got a great bunch of events happening. We have anything for kids, a truck show, all kinds of stuff going on. Come on out tomorrow, you won’t be disappointed.”
