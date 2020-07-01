PREP BASEBALL
Vikings vanquish Team Whited
C.J. Henley went 3-for-3 with three RBIs as the Vikings from Bristol, Tennessee, stormed back for a 13-5 win over Team Whited of Kingsport on Tuesday night in the East Tennessee High School Baseball League.
The Vikings (5-2) trailed 5-0 in the first inning, but quickly erased that deficit. Garrett Cross (2-for-3, triple, two RBIs), Bryce Snyder (2-for-2, three RBIs) and Brayden Blevins (two RBIs) also played well.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
McAmis makes it official
Isaiah McAmis made it official on Tuesday as he signed with the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
The recent Wise County Central High School graduate averaged 24 points, four assists, four rebounds and 2.3 assists per game during the 2019-20 season and helped the Warriors reach the state tournament for the first time in program history.
He finished his career with 1,695 points.
