PREP SWIMMING
VHS, Abingdon win district titles
Virginia High (Southwest) and Abingdon (Mountain 7) won district champions in both boys and girls swimming on Wednesday night in Bristol.
Ridley Little and Amelia Austin of VHS shared Southwest District girls swimmer of the year honors, while Cooper Gobble of the Bearcats and Marion’s Caleb Patton were co-Southwest District boys swimmer of the year winners.
Woody Van Nostrand of Virginia High was the Southwest District coach of the year.
MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
E&H rallies past Roanoke
Colin Molden scored 19 points as Emory & Henry College rallied from a 22-point deficit to shock Roanoke for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference win.
E&H (5-16, 2-10) also received a dozen points from Dylan Catron (Chilhowie) and a 10-point, five-rebound performance from George Wythe High School graduate Jake Martin.
UVa-Wise loses 10th straight
The losing skid for the University of Virginia’s College at Wise reached 10 games as the Highland Cavaliers dropped a 78-68 South Atlantic Conference decision at Tusculum.
Cameron Whiteside led UVa-Wise (5-16, 1-14) with 21 points and five rebounds.
WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
King edges Erskine
Trinity Lee tossed in 19 points as King University eked out a 61-59 Conference Carolinas win over Erskine.
The Tornado (12-10, 9-7) also received 12 points and six rebounds from Kori West and overcame a five-point halftime deficit.
Turnovers doom Cavs vs. Pioneers
Nia Vanzant scored 23 points and also contributed seven rebounds, three steals and two blocked shots, but 31 turnovers by the University of Virginia’s College at Wise led to a 69-63 South Atlantic Conferecne loss to Tusculum.
Mia Long had 17 points for the Pioneers.
Ada Stanley had 12 points and Kalee Johnson added 10 for UVa-Wise (10-11, 6-9).
E&H earns ODAC victory
Five players reached double figures as Emory & Henry took a 73-56 win at Ferrum.
Seniors Sydney McKinney (16 points, nine rebounds, five steals) and Kara Stafford (16 points) led the Wasps, while Callie Haderer (14 points), Peyton Williams (10 points, 11 rebounds, seven assists) and Alexis Hoppers (10 points, rebounds) also played well.
E&H (17-3, 11-2) is in a three-way tie atop the Old Dominion Athletic Conference standings.
COLLEGE SWIMMING
King sweeps Conference Carolinas awards
King University swimmers Dale Bruce and Ashley Woods have been selected for the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week awards.
Bruce picked up the men’s award, winning one event and finishing second in two others in a meet held last weekend at Union College in Barboursville, Ky. He also led a relay team to victory.
Woods took the women’s honors, setting a school record in the 1650 freestyle, and also helped the 400 freestyle relay to a first place finish.
COLLEGE WRESTLING
Seay wins top honors for second time
Elijah Seay of King has been chosen as the Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week, recording a pin in his lone match last week against Newberry College.
Seay, who also won the award in Dec. 18, improved to 13-7 on the season with eight pins.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
E&H picked for last in ODAC poll
One year after posting a 6-31 record, Emory & Henry has been tabbed for a 12th place finish in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference by the head coaches in the league.
The Wasps return 29 players from last season, and 12 new players have joined the squad.
E&H opens the season this weekend with a three-game series at Berry College.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
E&H ranked second in ODAC poll
With 14 veterans returning from an NCAA Division III playoff team, Emory & Henry has been picked for a runner-up finish in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference by the 11 head coaches in the league.
The roster features five All-ODAC honorees in outfielder Anna Thomas, first baseman Kendall Varner, pitcher Cameron Derr, shortstop Leanna Toler and pitcher Alex Braun.
E&H is scheduled to open the season at home Saturday with a doubleheader exhibition against Bluefield College. The Wasps’ first official test will be against preseason No. 15 Birmingham-Southern College on Feb. 14 as part of the B-SC Spring Classic.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.