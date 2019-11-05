WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Catamounts challenged by Cavs
Kalee Johnson (Happy Valley) contributed 14 points and six rebounds and Hanna Oliver added 11 points in UVa-Wise’s hard-fought 64-55 exhibition game loss to Western Carolina on Tuesday night in Cullowhee.
Western Carolina, which was led by Jewel Smalls with 13 points and 13 rebounds, outscored the Cavs 22-13 in the fourth quarter.
HIGH SCHOOL GOLF
Vikings earn Big 11 honors
The Tennessee High girls trio of Madeline Simcox, Isabella Adkins and Noelia Adkins have been chosen for All-Big 11 honors for the 2019 season.
That trio led the Vikings to a third place finish in the TSSAC Large School state golf tournament. Simcox also had top 5 individual finish in the event.
Sullivan South’s Kara Carter was chosen as the Big 11 Player of the Year.
Tennessee High’s Jack Tickle, Evan Jones and Cole Self also picked up All-Big 11 boys honors.
Tickle finished third in the TSSAA boys individual event last month in Manchester.
Jackson Skeen of Science Hill was chosen for the player of the year honors.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Tornadoes claim ECAC awards
King University standouts Julie Ward and Brittney Ramsey earned Eastern College Athletic Conference awards for October.
Ward, who was selected as the ECAC Offensive Player of the Month, averaged 4.00 kills and 3.07 digs per set, while also once earning Conference Carolinas Player of the Week on October 28. She posted six double-doubles in the month, reaching double figures in kills six times.
Ramsey, who was selected as the ECAC Defensive Player of the Month, averaged 1.00 block set last month, posting at least three blocks in five different matches.
This is the first ECAC monthly award for both of them.
SPORTS HALL OF Fame
Duo named to Wythe County shrine
Two former George Wythe athletes have been inducted into the Wytheville Office Supply/Wythe County Sports Hall of Fame.
Stacy Phillippi Beamer, who played for the Maroons from 1976-80, was a four-year basketball standout at George Wythe. She also set records in school track records and was also play basketball at Mary Baldwin College.
Another inductee, Brian Goff, lettered in basketball, baseball and golf for the Maroons and later played baseball at James Madison.
