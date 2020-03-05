COLLEGE SOFTBALL
UVa-Wise gets first SAC win
Kaylee Jones (Eastside) went 3-for-3, scored two runs and collected two RBIs as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise posted a 9-1 win over Tusculum in the second game of a doubleheader, marking the first South Atlantic Conference win in program history.
Jones also homered in the opener, an 8-5 setback to the Pioneers. Jones leads UVa-Wise (9-11, 1-1) with a .464 batting average, seven home runs and 20 RBIs.
King splits twinbill
Emma Hughes pitched a complete-game four-hitter as King University earned a 4-1 win over nationally-ranked Lenoir-Rhyne in the second game of a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday.
King (8-12) pushed across four runs in the bottom of the sixth inning as Chelsea Sams (Sullivan East) had a sacrifice fly, Danielle Parks hit a two-run single and Haylee Dye (John Battle) had a RBI single during the uprising.
The Tornado bounced back from a 9-5 setback in the first game.
BRAZILIAN JIU JITSU
Braga to hold seminar in Bristol
Samuel Braga, a world-renown Brazilian Jiu Jitsu Black Belt World Champion, will be in Bristol to participate in a seminar on Saturday.
Braga will be at Brazilian Jiu Jitsu, a local business owned by Logan and Taylor Griffin, located in the Goose Creek Shopping Center at 100 Travelite Drive in Bristol, Virginia.
The seminar, which is is free and open to anyone interested in learning more about Jiu Jitsu, begins at 10 a.m.
MEN’S COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
King wins thriller
Joshua Kim slammed down 19 kills as King University outlasted the University of Charleston for a 30-28, 25-23, 28-30, 20-25, 15-11 win.
King (7-9) also received a 14-kill, 10-dig performance from Suetonius Harris.
