UVa-Wise 2017 logo

COLLEGE BASEBALL

UVa-Wise slips past King

Bret Roberts’ RBI double in the bottom of the ninth led the University of Virginia’s

College at Wise to a 10-9 non-conference win over King on Wednesday afternoon.

Tyler Campbell, Ethan Fletcher and Dawson Cagle homered for the Highland Cavaliers (11-10). Fletcher picked up the win on the mound.

Rob Sari led King (15-9) with three hits, including two doubles, two runs scored and two RBIs. Marquis Orozco added two doubles, a single, scored twice and drove in two runs. Nik Blankenship suffered the loss for the Tornado.

Wasps stung by Brevard

Hayden Milley homered in Emory & Henry’s 5-1 loss at Brevard.

Reid Ziomek and two other Brevard pitchers combined to surrender seven hits, strike out eight and walk none. Holden Lanier and homered and drove in three runs for the Tornadoes (3-15).

Leadoff batter Caleb Haynes had three hits for the Wasps (5-9). Cameron Mullins took the loss.

 COLLEGE SOFTBALL

E&H splits with Maroons

Kyndall Hiatt drove in two runs in a four-run sixth inning to lead Emory & Henry to a 5-4 Old Dominion Athletic Conference victory at Roanoke College.

Nicole Cox added two hits, including a triple. Cameron Derr scattered 12 hits for the Wasps (7-10, 1-1).

Roanoke (9-7, 1-1) won the nightcap 7-2, with five players collecting two hits apiece. E&H had four hits in the second game, along with RBIs from Cox and Hiatt. Tiffany Cole was saddled with the loss.

 TRACK AND FIELD

Arrington to run in New York

Tennessee High freshman running sensation Zoe Arrington will participate in the New Balance National Indoors Meet this weekend in New York.

Arrington will run in the 5000 meters on Friday and the 2-mile race on Sunday.

Tags

Recommended for you

Welcome to the Conversation

No name-calling, personal insults or threats. No attacks based on race, gender, ethnicity, etc. No writing with your caps lock on – it's screaming. Keep on topic and under 1,500 characters. No profanity or vulgarity. Stay G- or PG-rated.
Load comments