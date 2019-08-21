PREP GIRLS GOLF
Victorious Vikings
Isabella Adkins and Madeline Simcox each fired 39s to lead Tennessee High to a four-team victory on Wednesday at the Johnson City Country Club.
Noella Akins finished with a 40 for Tennessee High.
Only the top scores counted in the team competition, led by the Vikings with 78. They were followed by Dobyns-Benentt (88), Science Hill (89) and Elizabethton (98).
Tennessee High
PREP FOOTBALL
Pioneers, Warriors to play on Thursday, Sept. 6
Lebanon has switched the game day for its football game with Wise Central.
The clubs will now meet at Harry Stuart Field on Thursday, Sept. 5. It was originally slated for Sept. 6.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Bailey among newcomers at E&H
Former Abingdon High School standout offensive lineman Daniel Bailey is one of several new faces for the Emory & Henry Wasps.
Bailey is a transfer from Virginia Tech, where he was a member of the football program as a reserve. He has one remaining year of eligibility.
Grayson Overstreet, who posted record-setting numbers as a running back at Staunton River, is a transfer from the University of Richmond.
The pre-season roster featured 150 players.
Familiar names were lineman Gage Frazier (Holston), punter Justin Falin (Union), quarterback Derick Endicott (Grundy), linebacker Jalon Dingus (Virginia High), lineman Parker Coe (George Wythe), defensive back Zack Cale (Chilhowie), defensive back Ben Botts (Sullivan East), defensive back Ryan Gibson (Tennessee High), lineman Matthew Kilby (Virginia High), tight end Jake Kegley (Chilhowie), quarterback Hartley Hilton (Honaker), receiver Ethan Guerrero (Holston), receiver Ethan Muncy (Tennessee High), lineman Zack Moore (Richlands), quarterback Jordan Rasnick (Eastside), running back Seth Stanley (Lebanon), lineman Ben Sowers (Rural Retreat), receiver Chris Swann (Eastside), lineman Sean Watkins (Virginia High), lineman Nathan Tiller (John Battle), linebacker Dante’ Vineyard (Graham) and lineman Brady Waugh from Lebanon.
The Wasps open the season on Sept. 7 with a home game against North Carolina Wesleyan.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
ODAC poll released
Emory & Henry was selected for a 10th place finish in a poll of the 13 head coaches in the Old Dominion Athletic Conference.
Last season, the Wasps missed the ODAC tournament for just the second time in program history after posting a 7-20 overall record with a 2-10 mark in league games.
This season, E&H head coach Kyla King will draw from a roster that has 15 of 16 players classified as either freshmen or sophomores. Defensive specialist Lauren Coolidge (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) is the lone senior.
Leading the newcomers is redshirt freshman Carley Williams, a Tennessee High graduate who spent last fall at NCAA Division II UNC-Pembroke.
Emory & Henry open the season Aug. 30-31 with three matches at the Emory Classic in Atlanta.