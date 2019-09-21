PREP VOLLEYBALL
THS, Union compete in Mountain Empire Classic
Tennessee High compiled a 4-1 record at the Mountain Empire Classic in Johnson City, Tennessee.
The Vikings downed Morristown West (25-19, 25-22), South Greene (25-18, 14-25, 15-10) and Elizabethton (25-16, 25-27, 15-10) in pool play and then rallied for a 25-27, 25-19, 15-4 triumph over Sullivan East in the first match of Gold Bracket play.
Daniel Boone eventually eliminated the Vikings (21-13) in semifinal play with a 25-27, 25-20, 15-7 win.
Kloey Tester (50 digs, 48 kills), Jamaiya Honaker (34 kills), Riley McCracken (54 assists, 39 digs, 23 kills, 14 blocks), Madison Curtin (67 assists, 21 digs, six aces), Kenzie Nickels (27 kills, 16 blocks) and Sydney Freeman (23 kills, 20 blocks) had strong statistical showings.
The Union Bears from Southwest Virginia went 3-2 in the event, winning their final three matches.
Jefferson County and Volunteer beat Union, but the Bears responded with wins over Sullivan Central (16-25, 26-24, 15-10), Johnson County (25-18, 25-15) and South Greene (25-15, 25-9) to improve to 12-6 on the season.
PREP FOOTBALL
Hurley falls
River View (West Virginia) recorded a 40-34 win over Hurley in a Saturday night high school football clash. No other details were provided.
Hurley (2-2) doesn’t play again until a Black Diamond District clash at Grundy on Oct. 4.
College Women’s Volleyball
King climbs past Mount Olive
Julie Ward collected her fourth double-double of the season, collecting 14 kills and 17 digs in King University’s 25-10, 23-25, 25-21, 25-16 win over Mount Olive.
Tristyn Lozano (14 kills, five digs), Brittney Ramsey (eight kills, four blocks), Sydney Pigage (16 digs) and Keri Ricker (38 assist, 10 digs) also paced the Tornado (3-5, 1-1) to victory.
Rams bash Wasps
Chelsie Crussell had 11 kills and eight kills and Carley Williams added six kills in Emory & Henry’s 25-18, 25-13, 25-17 loss at Bluefield.
Emory & Henry (3-8) also received 10 assists and six digs from Abbie Dillon and eight assists and five digs for Ashley Clayton. Marion product Abbie Jennings added nine digs.
Bluefield is 2-14.
UVa-Wise falls to 1-6
Mars Hill rallied for an 18-25, 22-25, 25-23, 25-19, 15-10 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (1-6, 0-5) received 16 kills from Abingdon High School graduate Matelyn Gibson.
College Women’s Soccer
Wasps sting Southern Virginia
Freshmen Kirstin Comer and Amber Altice scored off assists by Callie McMurray (Gate City) to lead the Wasps to a non-conference win over the Knights.
Kaela Schlevensky had six saves in goal for Emory & Henry (2-4-1), which trailed 1-0 at halftime.
Clarke’s goal enough for King
McKenzie Clarke scored the only goal of the match on a penalty kick to lift King past Converse College for its first Conference Carolinas win of the season.
Erin Foster had four saves in goal for the Tornado. (2-2, 1-1).
COLLEGE TENNIS
Wasps compete in ITA South Region
Emory & Henry sophomores Brandon McGuire and Archer Marlow took part in the ITA South Region at Berry College.
McGuire lost twice in the “A Singles” flight, falling to Andres Carro (University of the South) 6-0, 6-0 and Jamie Bekaert (Birmingham Southern) 6-2, 6-3. Marlow defeated Murph Lutian (Berry) 6-4, 6-3 before falling in the round of 16 to Connor Sisson (Oglethorpe) 6-1, 6-2.
McGuire and Marlow also competed in doubles, dropping a pair of matches.
