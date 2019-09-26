Prep Golf Cuff

Virginia High wins SWD tournament

Virginia High won the team title and Tazewell’s Bryce Sparks earned individual medalist honors on Wednesday at the Southwest District golf tournament hosted by Tazewell County Country Club.

The trio of Caleb Leonard (81), Gavin Austin (82) and Jackson Looney (82) had the top scores for Virginia High as that balanced attack helped the Bearcats beat the Graham G-Men by seven strokes.

VHS and Graham both qualified for the VHSL Region 2D tournament, set for Tuesday at Cedar Hill Country Club in Jonesville.

Sparks shot a 75 to finish atop the individual leaderboard, two shots ahead of runner-up Caleigh Street of Richlands.

THS girls finish second in Big 11

Tennessee High’s girls placed second and the boys were third at the Big 11 Conference tournament held Wednesday at Elizabethton Golf Course.

Madeline Simcox (80), Isabella Adkins (84) and Noelia Adkins (84) helped the Vikings finish six strokes behind Sullivan South in the team standings on the girls side.

On the boys side, Jet Tickle (74) and Evan Jones (77) had the top scores for Tennessee High as the Vikings had a team score of 328. Science Hill (296) and Dobyns-Bennett (325) took the top spots.

The District 1-AAA tournament takes place on Monday at Ridgefields in Kingsport.

COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER

King blanks Piedmont International

Erin Peters, Meghan O’Ferral and Maya Houston scored goals as King University posted a 3-0 win over Piedmont International.

Celia Patterson was in goal as King (3-2) won via a shutout.

COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER

Carson-Newman clips King

Ben Delisle scored 98 seconds into the match for King University, but that was the only goal the Tornado could manage in a 3-1 loss to Carson-Newman.

Evan Harr (Virginia High) assisted on Nencho Margaritha’s goal in the 37th minute in helping C-N improve to 5-1.

