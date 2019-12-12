Sullivan East vs. Happy Valley

After Friday night's game between Sullivan East and Happy Valley, the gym at East was named the Dyer Dome in honor of head coach John Dyer.

HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL

Sullivan East to name gym floor for Forrester

Sullivan East High School will dedicate the gymnasium floor to honor longtime Patriots’ basketball coach Mickey Forrester during a ceremony on Saturday night.

Forrester led the Lady Patriots to more than 400 wins from 1983-2002, along with numerous conference, district and regional championships, in addition to three appearances in the state tournament.

Forrester died after a long battle with cancer in June of 2007.

Sullivan East will host Gate City in a four-game quad on Saturday. The ceremony will be held between the girls varsity game that starts at 6 p.m., and the varsity boys that starts at 7:30 p.m.

COLLEGE TENNIS

Dunford done at King

King University tennis coach Tim Dunford has stepped down as both the boys and girls coach for the Tornado.

Dunford, who has been in that role since July of 2018, led the Tornado men to a 10-9 record, finishing fifth in the Conference Carolinas standings last season. King went 1-17 on the women’s side, winning their first dual match since the 2016-17 season.

