COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Rye Cove duo leads SWCC to win
A couple of former Rye Cove Eagles helped the Southwest Virginia Community College Flying Eagles soar to a volleyball victory on Saturday.
Abby Vicars (15 digs, 11 kills) and Grace Rhoton (13 digs, eight kills) had a good days as SWCC rallied for a 17-25, 23-25, 25-19, 28-26, 15-7 road win over Patrick Henry Community College.
Kayla Bollinger (Lebanon) had 48 assists, Jenna Wade (Union) made 25 digs and Paige Flint recorded 11 kills as the Flying Eagles improved to 5-11.
King clips Chowan
Former Sullivan Central High School standout Kayley Holtzclaw slammed down nine kills as the King University Tornado took a 20-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21 victory over Chowan.
King (7-7) also received a 19-kill, 17-dig performance from sophomore Julie Ward.
UVa-Wise falls to 1-14
Coker College’s Taylor du Bray recorded her 900th career kill as the Cobras collected a 25-22, 25-19, 21-25, 25-14 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (1-14, 0-11) received a dozen digs from Abingdon High School graduate Matelyn Gibson and 14 kills from Ciara Kain.
PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Locals compete in Trailblazer Invite
Sullivan East’s Mandy Lowery and the Union duo of Tanner Cusano and Nathan Hershel earned top-10 finishes at Saturday’s Trailblazer Invitational in Gray, Tennessee.
Lowery placed 10th in the girls race with a time of 20:12.7. Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia was the winner in 17:35.1
Cusano (eighth, 16:53.7) and Hershel (ninth, 16:58.7) led the way for Union in the boys race. Maddon Muhammad of Myers Park in North Carolina won the even with a time of 16:12.1.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
E&H falls to Randolph
Randolph College (7-5-1, 2-2) broke open a scoreless match at halftime and cruised to a 4-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference win over Emory & Henry (6-6-2, 0-4) on Saturday.
Tornado topped
The King University fell to 1-6-1 after a 3-1 Conference Carolinas loss to Belmont Abbey. Ben Delisle scored the only goal for the Tornado.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S SOCCER
Virginia Wesleyan downs E&H
Virginia Wesleyan (7-3-2, 3-2) scored all seven of its goals in the opening 45 minutes in handing Emory & Henry (2-9-1, 0-5) a 7-0 Old Dominion Athletic Conference loss Saturday in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
King blanked by Crusaders
The King University Tornado managed just one shot on goal in a 4-0 Conference Carolinas loss to the Belmont Abbey Crusaders. King has a 4-5 record.
