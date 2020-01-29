PREP WRESTLING
Rural Retreat wins Hogo tourney
Rural Retreat crowned champions in 12 of the 14 weight classes to emphatically win Wednesday’s Hogoheegee District wrestling tournament.
The Indians finished with 232 points, well ahead of runner Chilhowie’s team score of 137.
Blake Battaglia (113-pound weight class), Ely Blevins (120), Justin Martin (126), Joey Olender (132), Mason Via (138), Blane Sage (152), Dorian Delp (160), Wyatt Sage (170), Ross Via (182), Eli Fortuner (195), Nathan Turner (220) and Jacob Holston (285) all stood atop the podium for Rural Retreat.
Battaglia, Blevins, Mason Via, Delp, Wyatt Sage, Ross Via, Fortuner, Turner and Holston all won via pin in the championship round. Fortuner needed just 14 seconds to pin his opponent.
Chilhowie’s Gabe Joins (106) and Holston’s Tristan Allen (145) also won individual titles on Wednesday.
COLLEGE MEN’S BASKETBALL
King scores 105 in fifth straight win
Jordan Floyd had 25 points, five assists and three steals as King University ran its winning streak to five games with a Conference Carolinas win at Lees-McRae.
The Tornado (15-5, 9-3) shot 53 percent from the field.
UVa-Wise loses eighth straight
Ja’Shawn Brooks scored 24 points to lead Mars Hill to an 82-74 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (5-14, 1-12) was led by Cameron Whiteside’s 26-point, nine-rebound, three-assist stat line.
COLLEGE WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Golden, West pace King past Bobcats
Ali Golden and Kori West scored 21 points apiece to lead King to a 69-53 Conference Carolinas road victory at Lees-McRae.
The duo of Golden and West also had nine rebounds apiece. Trinity Lee added 12 points and three assists and Ryleigh Fritts tossed in 11 points for the Tornado (11-9, 8-6).
Makayla Smith paced the Bobcats with 16 points.
Kestner leads Wise to win
Freshman Leah Kestner (Chilhowie) had 13 points and seven rebounds as the University of Virginia’s College at Wise held off Mars Hill for a 62-57 South Atlantic Conference win.
UVa-Wise (9-10, 5-8) also received 14 points from Caitlynn Ross and a 13-point, eight-rebound performance from former Happy Valley High School standout Kalee Johnson.
It was the first SAC road win in any sport for UVa-Wise’s athletic program.
