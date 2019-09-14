PREP VOLLEYBALL
THS places second in tourney
Tennessee High finished as runner-up to Franklin in the Bronze Bracket at the Rocky Top Classic volleyball tournament in Gatlinburg.
The Vikings went 1-3 in pool play, beating Northview Academy (25-13, 25-13), while falling to Stewart’s Creek, Summit and Spain Park (Alabama).
In bracket play, Tennessee High beat Grace Christian (25-21, 25-10) and Grace Christian (25-15, 25-10) and got a forfeit win over Lebanon as the Pioneers were unable to play as they had reached the maximum matches allowed in a weekend by the VHSL.
Franklin beat THS in the title match 25-19, 25-19.
Kloey Tester (59 kills, 32 digs), Jamayia Honaker (24 kills), Kenzie Nickels (16 kills), Sydney Freeman (12 kills), Riley McCracken (44 assists, 35 digs, 12 kills), Macy Hurley (44 digs), Grayson Phipps (30 digs) and Madison Curtin (42 assists) were the stat leaders over the course of the weekend for the Vikings.
Southwest District member Marion compiled a 2-3 record in the event with wins over Clinton and David Crockett.
THS (17-11) plays at Sullivan South on Wednesday.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
ETSU is 7-2
Lauren Hatch and Sara Esposito each had 13 kills as East Tennessee State earned a 21-25, 25-22, 25-23, 21-25, 15-12 non-conference victory over Georgia State.
The Bucs (7-2) later lost to Alabama-Birmingham in a five-game match.
E&H loses twice
Marymount took a 25-12, 25-9, 25-22 victory over Emory & Henry on Saturday, while Franklin & Marshall cruised to a 25-18, 25-11, 25-16 win over the Wasps in a tournament in Arlington, Virginia.
E&H (2-7) received nine kills on the day from Tennessee High graduate Carley Williams.
UVa-Wise bopped by LMU
Lincoln Memorial earned a 25-22, 25-17, 25-17 South Atlantic Conference win over the University of Virginia’s College at Wise.
UVa-Wise (1-3) was led by Ciara Kain’s 11 kills.
Tornado topped twice
King University lost twice on Saturday at a tournament in Augusta, Georgia.
Georgia College outlasted the Tornado (2-4) for a 28-26, 24-26, 25-23, 25-22 win, while Augusta University cruised to a 25-17, 25-20, 25-8 triumph over the bunch from Bristol.
WOMEN’S SOCCER
Emmanuel edges King
Hannah Logue’s goal in the 74th minute helped Emmanuel earn a 1-0 win over the King University Tornado. King is 1-1.
MEN’S SOCCER
King match canceled
King University’s Conference Carolinas match with Emmanuel was cancelled on Saturday due to bad weather.
A lightning delay occurred 30 minutes into the contest and the match was eventually canceled.
