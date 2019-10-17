PREP CROSS COUNTRY
Runner-up finish for Arrington
Tennessee High freshman Zoe Arrington finished as runner-up in the girls race on Thursday at the Big 11 Conference cross country meet at Steele Creek Park in Bristol.
Arrington clocked in at 18:51.5, while Dobyns-Bennett’s Sasha Neglia won the event in 17:42.
Emma Davis (22:22.7) placed 24th as THS finished fifth in the team standings.
On the boys side, the top Tennessee High runner was Logan Streetman. He finished 21st in 18:38.3. Science Hill’s Aaron Jones was victorious in 16:14.6.
AUTO RACING
Auction set for Coeburn track
According to a post on the Clay Valley Speedway Facebook page, a public auction of property and equipment will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the high-banked, three-eighths mile dirt track.
The facility, formerly known as Lonesome Pine Raceway, was closed in 2017 due to low attendance and a slim car count.
After months planning and work of Southwest Virginia businessman and former racer Bobby Hill in 2018, LPR reopened this March with a dirt surface.
Doomed by six consecutive rainouts and more issues with car count and attendance, Clay Valley closed again in early June following just three races. The property has been for sale ever since.
COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL
Walters State beats SWCC
Hannah Daniel (Sullivan East) had five kills and two digs in Walters State Community College’s 25-9, 25-14, 20-25, 25-12 win over Southwest Virginia Community College.
COLLEGE MEN’S SOCCER
SWCC stomped by SC-Union
Southwest Virginia Community College dropped a 10-1 decision to South Carolina-Union on Thursday and fell to 0-11. Jonathan Keene (Grundy) scored the lone goal for SWCC.
